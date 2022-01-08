Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 3.48pm
Ainsley Maitland-Niles will spend the rest of the season on loan at Roma (Tess Derry/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season.

Maitland-Niles has started only two Premier League games for the Gunners this season, making eight top-flight appearances in total, and the club announced his move on their official website.

Arsenal said: “Everyone at Arsenal wants to wish Ainsley all the best during his time with AS Roma.  The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

England international Maitland-Niles progressed through Arsenal’s academy and made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday in a Champions League game against Galatasaray in December 2014.

He made his Premier League debut later the same week against Newcastle and has made 132 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Maitland-Niles spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Ipswich and had a second spell away from Arsenal last season at West Brom.

The Londoner has represented England at all levels from Under-17s and after making his senior debut as a substitute in a Nations League game against Denmark in September 2020, has made four further appearances.

Speaking to Roma’s official website, Maitland-Niles said: “I am just delighted to be here and can’t wait to crack on.

“I want to help the team and show what I can do as a player.

“Thank you to the fans for the support they’ve already shown me – I hope we can go on to do something great by the end of the season.”

