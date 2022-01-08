Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kidderminster targeting the big guns after shock FA Cup victory over Reading

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 6.18pm Updated: January 8 2022, 6.30pm
Kidderminster beat Reading in the FA Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kidderminster beat Reading in the FA Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Triumphant Kidderminster boss Russ Penn targeted the big guns after his side stunned Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

Amari Morgan-Smith’s late winner earned a deserved 2-1 win for the National League North outfit – the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

They made a mockery of the 79 place gap between them and the Championship Royals after George Puscas’ first-half opener put the visitors ahead.

Sam Austin levelled and victory sparked a pitch invasion with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic claiming his players’ safety was put at risk.

But Harriers celebrated reaching the fourth round and Penn wants the chance of an even bigger giantkilling.

He said: “I’m a Wolves fan but never played there. So selfishly I’d love to play there but they’ve got a tough game tomorrow. Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea – it’s mad to even be talking about these clubs.

“We want to be a league club and that’s our overall objective but these are the days that will never leave the memories of these players.

“I’m stuck for words. I’m so proud of the players and the football club. We know it’s a one-off, up against a Championship side and we’ve exceeded expectations.

“At half-time we said it’s about staying in the game and when we got the equaliser it felt like there was only going to be one winner.

“We’ve got plenty of heart. We had our objectives for this season and this was one of them.”

Kidderminster matched their Championship visitors and, after Luke Simpson denied Mamadi Camara, Omari Sterling’s brilliant 30-yard effort was turned onto the crossbar by Rafael Cabral.

But Reading grabbed the lead just before half-time when Puscas scored his first goal for nine months, slamming in from Tom Dele-Bashiru’s knockdown.

Kidderminster players celebrate
Kidderminster’s Sam Austin (bottom) is congratulated by his team-mates (Bradley Collyer/PA)

That was as good as it got for the visitors. They lost Felipe Araruna to a dislocated knee and were pegged back when Austin’s low strike found its way under Cabral after 69 minutes.

The Royals failed to muster a serious attack in the second half and paid the price when Morgan-Smith forced the ball in following a scramble after 82 minutes.

Harriers easily held on through 14 minutes of added time – due to Arauna’s injury and flares being thrown – and the final whistle sparked a pitch invasion.

Home fans taunted the away supporters with police eventually clearing the pitch but Paunovic felt it was dangerous.

He said: “I was very worried for their safety because it was too close and aggressive. The safety of all of us was put in jeopardy and even worse things could have happened.

“It was challenging, it wasn’t safe and it wasn’t very nice to hear what people were saying to our players and the rest of our staff.

“We understand the world we are living in, it happens. It’s just insults but it’s not nice because you don’t know when someone will overstep the boundaries and do something else. It was bad.

“I thought the best thing was to run inside but I thought I couldn’t leave my team out there so I went to bring the players inside quickly and tell them not to respond.

“Tom Dele-Bashiru was insulted so I tried to say ‘don’t do anything’. I don’t want to make a case of it but I don’t think this is how it should be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]