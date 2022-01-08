Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens to complete last major hurdle

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 6.28pm Updated: January 8 2022, 6.46pm
Engineering teams celebrate at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore (Bill Ingalls/Nasa via AP)
Engineering teams celebrate at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore (Bill Ingalls/Nasa via AP)

Nasa’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror on Saturday, the final step in the observatory’s dramatic unfurling.

The last portion of the 21-foot mirror swung into place at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope.

“I’m emotional about it. What an amazing milestone. We see that beautiful pattern out there in the sky now,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, Nasa’s science missions chief.

SCIENCE Telescope
(PA Graphics)

More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the 10 billion US dollars Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago.

To accomplish this, Nasa had to outfit Webb with the biggest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye”, as scientists call it.

Webb is so big that it had to be folded origami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago.

The riskiest operation occurred earlier in the week, when the tennis court-size sunshield unfurled, providing sub-zero shade for the mirror and infrared detectors.

Flight controllers in Baltimore began opening the primary mirror on Friday, unfolding the left side like a drop-leaf table. The mood was even more upbeat on Saturday, with peppy music filling the control room as the right side snapped into place.

After applauding, the controllers immediately got back to work, latching everything down.

This mirror is made of beryllium, a lightweight yet sturdy and cold-resistant metal. Each of its 18 segments is coated with an ultra thin layer of gold, highly reflective of infrared light.

The hexagonal, coffee table-size segments must be adjusted in the days and weeks ahead so they can focus as one on stars, galaxies and alien worlds that might hold atmospheric signs of life.

SCIENCE Telescope
(PA Graphics)

Webb should reach its destination one million miles away in another two weeks. If all continues to go well, science observations will begin this summer.

Astronomers hope to peer back to within 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, closer than Hubble has achieved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]