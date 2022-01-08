Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Borussia Dortmund stage late comeback at Frankfurt to close gap at the top

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 10.24pm
Dortmund celebrated a memorable Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt after recovering from 2-0 down (Michael Probst/AP)
Dortmund celebrated a memorable Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt after recovering from 2-0 down (Michael Probst/AP)

Borussia Dortmund staged a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to six points.

Bayern, depleted by Covid-19 cases at the club, had suffered a shock home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday in the first game after the German top-flight’s winter break.

However, it looked as if Dortmund would fail to take advantage after two goals from Rafael Borre saw Frankfurt lead 2-0 at half-time.

But with 19 minutes left, substitute Thorgan Hazard reduced the deficit after being played in by Erling Haaland before England midfielder Jude Bellingham headed home an equaliser in the 87th minute.

Mahmoud Dahoud then completed the dramatic turnaround when he clipped the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards to secure all three points.

Jonathan Tah struck a late equaliser as Bayer Leverkusen battled to a 2-2 draw at home against Union Berlin.

Patrik Schick bagged his 17th Bundesliga goal to give the home side the lead, but Grischa Promel scored either side of the break to turn the match around before Tah headed in with six minutes left to secure the hosts a point.

Hoffenheim sit third after a 3-1 win over Augsburg, with Ihlas Bebou striking twice late in the first half.

A brace from Andre Silva helped RB Leipzig beat 10-man Mainz 4-1 at the at the Red Bull Arena.

The visitors had defender Alexander Hack sent off after only 19 minutes for handball, resulting in a penalty which Silva dispatched.

Arminia Bielefeld fought back to draw 2-2 against Freiburg. The Black Forest side took an early lead through Jannik Haberer with Jeong Woo-yeong adding another at the start of the second half.

Masaya Okugawa’s header reduced the deficit on the hour and substitute Bryan Lasme slotted in an equaliser with just three minutes left to edge a point closer to safety.

Greuther Furth’s clash against fellow strugglers Stuttgart finished goalless.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring
Vinicius Junior struck a brace at the Bernabeu (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Real Madrid extended their advantage at the top of LaLiga following a 4-1 home win over Valencia at the Bernabeu.

Shortly before half-time, Karim Benzema broke the deadlock from the penalty spot after Casemiro had been fouled.

Benzema then set up Vinicius Junior early in the second half to double the lead before the Brazilian headed in a third on the hour.

Valencia pulled one back in the 76th minute when Goncalo Guedes nodded in the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had saved his penalty.

Benzema added a late fourth for Los Blancos as Carlo Ancelotti’s men moved eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, albeit having played two matches more.

Barcelona sit sixth after earlier being held to a 1-1 draw at Granada, who hit a late equaliser against 10 men.

Luuk De Jong had an early header ruled out by VAR before the Dutchman eventually broke the deadlock on the hour after being set up by Dani Alves, back for a first LaLiga appearance since 2016.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi was sent off for a second yellow card in the 79th minute and Antonio Puertas crashed in a dramatic late strike to snatch a point.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s early goal proved enough to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 home win over Celta Vigo and move them level on points with third-placed Betis, who travel to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Bottom club Levante beat Mallorca 2-0 to finally record a first league win of the season, finishing with 10 men following a late red card for midfielder Jose Campana.

In Ligue 1, Wesley Said scored a last-minute winner as Lens beat Rennes 1-0 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Rennes – looking to close up on the Champions League places – thought they had scored on the hour, only for Gaetan Laborde to be flagged offside.

Substitute Said then had the final word when his shot went in off the underside of the crossbar to send Lens up into sixth.

Defending champions Lille’s match against Lorient was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

