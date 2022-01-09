Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zahawi: Teacher absences will see bumpy two weeks for schools as pupils return

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 11.30am Updated: January 9 2022, 1.52pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the next two weeks will be ‘bumpy’ with teacher absences (Ian West/PA)
The Education Secretary has said there is no doubt staff absence levels will rise in schools as pupils return and that the next two weeks will be “bumpy”.

However, Nadhim Zahawi said contingency plans will be in place for much higher levels of staff absence than are currently being recorded and that he is committed to GCSE and A-level exams going ahead.

The Education Secretary told BBC’s Sunday Morning show that staff absence levels were around 8.5% last week but “will increase, no doubt, because now schools are back we’re going to see an increase in infection rates”.

Mr Zahawi said he was making contingency plans for rising rates of staff being off, saying some schools have had up to 40% absent but remained open.

“I have to have contingency plans for 10, 15, 20, 25% absenteeism because Omicron is far more infectious,” he added.

He said the next two weeks will be “bumpy” with rising staff absence rates.

On exams, the Education Secretary said: “My absolute commitment is that exams are going ahead both this January and for the summer, for GCSEs and A-levels, but we’re putting in mitigations to make sure that we recognise who have had their education disruption.”

Meanwhile, the headteachers’ union NAHT said it conducted a poll which showed 36% of school leaders – mostly primary head teachers – had more than 10% of their total staff absent on the first day of term due to Covid.

The union said its poll found almost one in 10 school leaders had more than 20% of their teaching staff absent.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said: “Schools are doing everything they can to maintain education for pupils in the face of very challenging circumstances.

“Staff absence on the first day of term was considerable and could very likely rise as the term progresses.”

