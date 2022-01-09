Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roads cleared after 22 die in snowstorm at Pakistani resort

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 11.48am
Hundreds of vehicles became buried or stranded in heavy snow in the Murree Hills area of Pakistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Hundreds of vehicles became buried or stranded in heavy snow in the Murree Hills area of Pakistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Roads at a popular Pakistani resort were cleared on Sunday after the deaths of 22 people who were stuck in their cars during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said.

More than 4ft (1.2m) of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort in the town of Murree, near the capital Islamabad, on Friday night and early on Saturday, causing hundreds of vehicles to become buried or otherwise stranded.

Most of the victims suffered hypothermia as temperatures fell to minus 8C (17.6F).

Pakistan Winter Resort Deaths
Hundreds of vehicles became stranded amid heavy snow in Murree Hills as temperatures fell to minus 8C (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A rescue medic said some died of carbon monoxide poisoning from running their car heaters while their exhaust pipes were clogged with snow.

Punjab police said in a statement that all roads in and around the resort have now been cleared but that incoming traffic to the resort is still not allowed.

Officers said some 700 vehicles were pulled from the snow and the remaining stranded tourists were taken to safety on Saturday night. Most were taken to one of five military-run relief camps and provided with medication and hot meals.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan came under heavy criticism for not being prepared for the situation and for acting too late, causing the heavy loss of human lives.

Opposition politicians Bilawal Zardari and Mariyam Nawaz were among critics of the government’s performance.

Mr Khan acknowledged in a tweet that the administration was caught unprepared by the heavy snow and huge number of tourists travelling to the Murree Hills.

Pakistan Winter Resort Deaths
Rescuers said some people died of carbon monoxide poisoning from running their car heaters while their exhaust pipes were clogged with snow (Aahmat Gul/AP)

Traditionally many Pakistanis, regardless of the weather forecast, flock to the town at the first report of snow.

The area, 28 miles (46km) north of Islamabad, is a popular winter resort that attracts well over a million tourists annually. Streets leading into the town are often blocked by snow in winter.

Among the dead were an Islamabad police officer and seven members of his family, a couple with two sons and two daughters from the garrison city of Rawalpindi, and four friends from the north-western city of Mardan. Their funerals took place in their native towns on Sunday.

The Islamabad officer, Naveed Iqbal, died along with his sister, three nephews and three of his children.

In his last telephone call to his only surviving son, he said: “We are just going to turn on the heat and go to sleep.”

