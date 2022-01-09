Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police discover dead pheasants in boot of delivery driver’s car

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 5.52pm
The pheasants were found in the back of the delivery driver’s car (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A takeaway delivery driver has been reported to environmental health after he was found with dead pheasants in the boot of his car, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Officers from the force’s Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the man was driving around with not only the dead birds, but also the takeaway food he was tasked with delivering to customers.

The force said officers intercepted the Citroen car on Saturday night after spotting it driving away from the takeaway and making a right turn without indicating.

When the driver was pulled over, it was revealed that the vehicle was being driven without the correct insurance.

It was as the car was being loaded onto a recovery vehicle that the discovery of the dead pheasants was made.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary posted on the Safer Neighbourhood Team’s Facebook page: “On the menu for the driver was a summons for the traffic offences and the vehicle was loaded onto a recovery vehicle to be delivered to the local impound.

“And hot food was not the only thing on the menu – the officers were clearly hungry for more and when they looked through the window of the car they were shocked to see a bouquet of dead pheasants in the boot – resulting in a report being issued to environmental health officers at South Derbyshire District Council.

“People work hard to afford their nice cars. If this driver was involved in a road traffic collision he would not be insured.”

