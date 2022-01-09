Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 6.26pm
(PA)
(PA)

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.

Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.

Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said was to curb the spread of infection.

He said in most cases two doses of the jab would “probably” protect against severe disease, but added it would be best to boost the entire population.

“It’s pointless trying to stop infection with it which is sort of what mass vaccination is all about, because it’s not doing it. We’re seeing a lot of infection,” Dr Dix said.

“I’m not saying we stop the current booster campaign, I’m saying once that is over. The most important thing now is to find the people who haven’t been vaccinated and make sure they get vaccinated.”

He acknowledged the stance was “controversial”, but said analysis of the impact of the virus at a “clinical level” should be favoured over mass testing.

Coronavirus lateral flow test
Dr Dix called for an end to mass testing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dr Dix added: “I think that’s a little bit controversial but let’s look at a couple of months’ time, we shouldn’t be mass testing. I think mass testing doesn’t help anybody.

“I think we need to get to the point where if we have a young person who gets Covid, having been vaccinated, we know they’ve got levels of protection, but just like if they’ve got very bad cold or flu, they stay at home… and when they get better they go back to work.”

The former health chief also told The Observer that the Government should urgently back research into how effective jabs had been at producing “memory B- and T-cell immunity,” which helps the body to recognise Covid.

His remarks echoed the latest findings of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has ruled that four doses are not currently needed.

The JCVI said on Friday that most older people who had received third doses were still well-protected against Omicron three months after the booster campaign began.

Earlier on Sunday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi also indicated support for reducing the isolation period from seven days to five, if it can be done safely, in order to ease staffing pressures on the NHS and business.

It comes after a new study revealed that white blood cells are capable of mounting an immune response against the Omicron variant of Covid.

Due to Omicron having a higher number of mutations than other Covid variants, it can sometimes slip past the antibodies created by vaccination or infection.

However, if the virus does enter the body, T-cells will attack, according to research from the University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

A further 141,472 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Sunday, the Government said.

The Government also said a further 97 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 150,154.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier