Cyclist in his sixties dies after being hit by car in Essex village

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 6.30pm
A cyclist has been hit by a car and killed in Essex (Peter Byrne/PA)
A cyclist has been hit by a car and killed in Essex (Peter Byrne/PA)

A motorist has been arrested after a cyclist in his sixties was killed when he was hit by a car in Essex.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and two cyclists in Fairstead Road, Fairstead, shortly before 10.30am on Sunday.

One of the cyclists, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained injuries to his face.

A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is in custody.

The road was closed but has now been reopened, Essex Police said.

Those with information have been asked to submit a report online at

https://www.essex.police.uk

or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Witnesses should quote incident 336 of Sunday.

