Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Daughter of political refugees to be Wales’ new children’s commissioner

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.04am
Wales’ new children’s commissioner Rocio Cifuentes (Welsh Government/PA)
Wales’ new children’s commissioner Rocio Cifuentes (Welsh Government/PA)

A woman who fled Chile with her parents as a baby and went on to study at Cambridge University has been named the new children’s commissioner for Wales.

Rocio Cifuentes arrived in the country as a one-year-old with her parents, who were political refugees.

Having read social and political science before completing a master’s in social research at Swansea University, Ms Cifuentes became the chief executive of the Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team (EYST).

EYST is Wales’ leading organisation supporting black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

She previously worked for the Council of Ethnic Minority Voluntary Organisations, Swansea Young Single Homelessness Project, Gower College and Swansea University.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the news on Monday and said he was “proud” Ms Cifuentes was taking over the role.

A cross-party panel of Senedd members recommended Ms Cifuentes for the position.

Mr Drakeford said: “The role of children’s commissioner for Wales is an extremely important one – the pandemic has caused huge disruption to the lives of children.

“That’s why it’s so important to continue to have a strong voice to speak up for them and to inform our decision-making.”

Paying tribute to the incumbent Sally Holland, he said: “From embedding children’s rights in key pieces of legislation, to providing an insight into children’s experiences of the pandemic via the large-scale, internationally renowned ‘Coronavirus and me’ surveys, Sally Holland has made an impressive and long-lasting contribution to a generation of children in Wales.”

Ms Cifuentes, who will take over in April 2022, said: “It’s an immense honour and privilege to be appointed as the children’s commissioner for Wales.

“As the First Minister says, the role of commissioner will be more important now than it ever has been, delivering for the generation of children that have lived through coronavirus.

“To all the children and young people of Wales, I make the commitment today to ensure your voice, your views and your future is at the heart of everything we do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier