Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 5.02am
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.

The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest, while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.

Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, where world number one Novak Djokovic remained in an immigration detention centre as his lawyers commenced an appeal against the cancellation of his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Joe Ironside
Cambridge United’s Joe Ironside (second right) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in the FA Cup win over Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Adrian Clifton
Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton (left) and Tyrone Marsh celebrate after beating AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nottingham Forest
A young Nottingham Forest fan in the stands celebrates after Lewis Grabban (not pictured) scored their side’s winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)
Kaide Gordon
Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s youngest ever FA Cup scorer in victory over Shrewsbury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mark Williams
Mark Williams pots the pink ball with a one-handed escape from a snooker to win a frame in his 6-4 victory over defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
James Anderson
England’s James Anderson faces the last over from Australia’s Steve Smith during day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Novak Djokovic
Refugee advocates outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne where Novak Djokovic was detained as he awaited the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him (Meg Hill/PA)
Tournament Of Champions Golf
Australia’s Cameron Smith holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii (AP Photo/Matt York)
Jimmy Gopperth
Leicester’s George Ford is tackled by Wasps’ Jimmy Gopperth during the Gallagher Premiership match at Coventry Building Society Arena (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans (Justin Rex/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier