Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 8.32am
Flowers and candles left in memory of victims of the protests at the fence of the Kazakhstan embassy in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Flowers and candles left in memory of victims of the protests at the fence of the Kazakhstan embassy in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Nearly 8,000 people were detained by police in Kazakhstan during protests that descended into violence last week, and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, the authorities said.

Kazakhstan’s interior ministry said on Monday that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country.

The national security committee, Kazakhstan’s counter-intelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said the situation in the country has “stabilised and is under control”.

The authorities have declared Monday a day of mourning for dozens of victims of the unprecedentedly violent unrest.

Kazakhstan protests
A crane removes a military truck which was burned during clashes in Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

The country’s health ministry said Sunday that 164 people, including three children, had been killed.

The demonstrations began on January 2 over a near doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, apparently reflecting wider discontent with the authoritarian government.

In a concession, the government announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases.

As the unrest mounted, the ministerial cabinet resigned and president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced Nursultan Nazarbayev, former long-time leader of Kazakhstan, as head of the national security council.

Kazakhstan protests
Shopkeepers clean up a looted store in Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

One of the main slogans of the past week’s protests, “Old man out”, was a reference to Nazarbayev, who served as president from Kazakhstan’s independence until he resigned in 2019 and anointed Tokayev as his successor.

Nazarbayev had retained substantial power at the helm of the national security council.

Despite the concessions, the protests turned extremely violent for several days, with government buildings set ablaze and dozens of people killed.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, the protesters stormed and briefly seized the airport. For several days, sporadic gunfire was reported in the city streets.

Kazakhstan protests
A burned-out bus in Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

The authorities declared a state of emergency over the unrest, and Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet states.

The group has authorised sending about 2,500 mostly Russian troops to Kazakhstan as peacekeepers.

Tokayev has said the demonstrations were instigated by “terrorists” with foreign backing, although the protests have shown no obvious leaders or organisation.

On Friday, he said he ordered police and the military to shoot to kill “terrorists” involved in the violence.

In a statement on Monday, Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry said that peaceful protests throughout the country “were hijacked by terrorist, extremist and criminal groups”.

“According to preliminary data, the attackers include individuals who have military combat zone experience in the ranks of radical Islamist groups.

“Currently, the law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Kazakhstan are confronting terrorists, not ‘peaceful protesters’ as some foreign media misrepresent it,” the statement said.

The national security committee said Monday that “hotspots of terrorist threats” in the country have been “neutralised”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier