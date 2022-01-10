Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 a week before Australian Open

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 9.46am
Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19 (John Walton/PA)
Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19 (John Walton/PA)

Nick Kyrgios could miss the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19 a week before his home grand slam.

The 26-year-old withdrew from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday and used social media to reveal his positive test.

“Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid,” he wrote on an Instagram story.

“I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you at the Australian Open.”

Last week the world number 114 had withdrawn from the Melbourne Summer Set, saying an illness had sparked asthma issues, but added that a number of Covid-19 tests in the preceding days had been negative.

With the Australian Open due to begin on January 17, Kyrgios has only a few days to recover and be cleared to return. He has not played competitively since September.

His positive test comes at a time when the build up to the Australian Open has been dominated by the controversy over Novak Djokovic’s visa battle with authorities.

Commenting on the situation, Kyrgios had revealed that he is vaccinated himself, but he spoke out against how Djokovic’s situation has been handled.

Writing on Twitter, Kyrgios said: “Look I definitely believe in taking action. I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum’s health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

“Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”

