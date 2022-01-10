Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern Ireland Omicron peak ‘likely in the next couple of weeks’ – McBride

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 10.22am Updated: January 10 2022, 10.38am
Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride has suggested Northern Ireland is set to reach the peak of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the next couple of weeks (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride has suggested Northern Ireland is set to reach the peak of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the next couple of weeks (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland is set to reach the peak of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the next couple of weeks, the chief medical officer has indicated.

Sir Michael McBride said case numbers will “increasingly become a less reliable indicator” of how extensive the epidemic in this wave is.

“We’ve seen a significant change in testing behaviour, we’ve brought about some changes in our testing strategy with removing the requirements for confirmatory PCR tests, but it’s really important that people still report their positive lateral flow tests because that’s important for contact tracing,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

Coronavirus – Wed Nov 24, 2021
Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, Sir Michael McBride, receives his Covid-19 booster jab (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I think the true peak we’re likely to see in the next couple of weeks, the next one-two weeks.

“I think the numbers will be much higher than we’re actually reporting and are much higher than we’re currently reporting.

“It’s important to bear in mind that hospital pressures continue to increase and we will see pressures there peak towards the latter end of January and into early February.

“There is a long and difficult time ahead for our health service and we can all play our part by getting our vaccine, getting our booster and protecting the health service.”

Asked about Northern Ireland having the worst infection rate in the UK, Sir Michael said comparing regions is complicated, pointing out that there is more testing in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK.

“We’re testing more people in Northern Ireland than any other part of the UK, we have done for some time … we’re testing more people in Northern Ireland compared to the Republic of Ireland, and clearly the more people you test, the more cases you detect. because obviously a third of cases are asymptomatic,” he said.

More than 7,000 further confirmed cases of the virus were notified over the weekend.

A further seven deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also recorded.

Some 58,000 new cases of the virus have been reported in Northern Ireland since the start of 2022 – more than the total for the first six months of 2021.

Sir Michael also urged everyone, particularly those aged 50 and over, to come forward for vaccination.

He said the uptake of the vaccine has slowed down since Christmas.

“The best thing that any of us can do to ensure that we stay well, that we protect our family, and that we ease some of the pressures on our health service, is to get vaccinated,” he said.

“The vaccine is really, really important and the booster is really, really important to ensure that, if you do get symptoms and you do get infected, that the disease is much milder.”

