Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.42pm
Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a five-and-a-half-year contract (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a five-and-a-half-year contract (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Barcelona have confirmed they have been able to register Ferran Torres after agreeing a new contract with defender Samuel Umtiti which increases the club’s financial fair play quota.

Spain international Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a five-and-a-half-year contract, in a deal which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million.

Torres, who has recovered from a broken a metatarsal sustained while on international duty in October, had hoped to make his debut in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12.

However, that could be delayed after the club announced he tested positive for Covid-19 along with team-mate Pedri shortly after being presented at the Nou Camp.

Barca have been beset by financial difficulties in recent months, but were able to fund the Torres deal after securing a bank loan.

On Monday, the LaLiga club announced that by coming to a new agreement with French defender Umtiti, which will see some of his wages reduced, they had been able to officially complete Torres’ registration.

“Barcelona and first-team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latter’s contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year-and-a-half remaining on his contract,” a club statement read.

“This contract extension operation does not entail any greater financial commitments for FC Barcelona with regard to the player.

“FC Barcelona wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club.

“Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the Spanish Professional Football League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier