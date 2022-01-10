Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Insects and lab-grown meat on the menu for some, survey suggests

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 1.50pm
A quarter of UK consumers would try edible insects, according to a survey (Richard Swingler/PA)
A quarter of UK consumers would try edible insects, according to a survey (Richard Swingler/PA)

More than a third of people would be willing to try meat grown in a laboratory, while around a quarter would munch on edible insects, a survey has found.

Environmental and sustainability were the most common reasons for trying either foods, according to research by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

While six in 10 respondents were willing to try plant-based proteins in their diet, the biggest barrier was a preference for traditional meats (36%), the poll results showed.

Of those who said they were unwilling to try lab-grown meat, 27% said they could be persuaded if they knew it was safe to eat and 23% if they could trust that it was properly regulated.

When it comes to edible insects, one in eight (13%) of those reluctant to try them said they could be persuaded if they knew they were safe to eat, while 11% said they would consider it if they looked appetising.

Nearly two in five of those willing to try edible insects said they would do so if the creatures were ground into food for added protein such as in bread, burgers, or falafel balls.

FSA chief scientific adviser Professor Robin May said the findings show the importance consumers place on the safe and proper regulation of food.

The watchdog said it wants to reiterate its commitment to supporting food innovation, especially if there are potential benefits for people’s health, for the environment or for boosting the economy.

Prof May said: “Our priority is to protect consumer interests by ensuring food is safe and what it says it is through a robust scientific process. We recognise the potential of alternative proteins for improving dietary health and as part of a sustainable food system.

“This important survey highlights that, while many consumers are considering trying alternative proteins, they will quite rightly only do so if they are confident that these products are safe and properly regulated.

“Consequently, we are working closely with businesses and trade bodies to ensure they make effective use of the FSA’s existing regulatory framework so that consumers can benefit from innovative food products whilst still having full confidence in their safety.”

Of the almost 2,000 people who took part in the survey, 90% had heard of plant-based proteins, while 80% were familiar with edible insects, and 78% with lab-grown meat.

While a majority (77%) perceived plant-based proteins as being safe to eat, this dropped to half for edible insects and 30% for lab-grown meat.

Around 34% of people said they were willing to try the latter, while 26% said they would try edible insects.

Of those who said they were willing to try plant-based proteins in their diet, the most common reasons were because they thought it was safe to eat (44%), for health reasons (39%), or environmental or sustainability (36%) reasons.

The FSA said it will bring key industry stakeholders together later this year to consider how businesses can be supported in entering the alternative proteins market.

– The FSA commissioned Ipsos MORI to conduct an online survey of 1,930 people aged 16-75 living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland across three days in December 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier