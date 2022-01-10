Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three members of demining team killed by device from Cambodia’s civil war

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 2.28pm
A Cambodian demining expert points to unexploded bombs displayed on the ground before a destruction ceremony in Preah Vihear province (Heng Sinith/AP)
A anti-tank mine leftover from Cambodia’s civil war exploded killing three members of a local demining team as they carried out their work, their organisation announced.

The group Cambodia Self Help Demining said in a Facebook post that the team of experts had been responding to an alert in the northern province of Preah Vihear.

The area saw combat between government forces and guerrillas of the communist Khmer Rouge in the 1990s.

Almost three decades of civil war that ended in 1998 left Cambodia littered with land mines and other unexploded ordnance.

An estimated four million to six million uncleared land mines and other pieces of unexploded ordnance remain in the country and continue to kill villagers who come upon them.

“There was an explosion, resulting in the deaths of three team members and the injury to a fourth,” said the Facebook message posted by Bill Morse, the American founder of the Landmine Relief Fund, a US charity that helps support the Cambodian deminers.

“An investigation of the incident has begun and is ongoing.”

According to the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, there were 64,950 casualties, including 19,806 deaths, caused by land mines and other explosive remnants of war from January 1979 to July 2021.

It said the number of casualties per year had fallen from 4,320 in 1996 to 65 in 2020.

Heng Ratana, the chief of the Cambodian Mines Action Centre, the government agency that oversees mine clearance, said Monday’s accidental deaths were caused by an anti-tank land mine.

He said around 20 minutes before it exploded, another piece of unexploded ordnance killed a villager in the same spot who was clearing ground to plant cassava.

The victims’ names were not immediately available.

“These brave men have risked everything for years in the service of their country and humanity,” said Mr Morse, the American supporter of their group.

“On Monday they sacrificed their lives to make others safe.

“We honour their lives, and their sacrifice.”

