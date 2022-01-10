Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than two-thirds of UK adults have had booster or third dose

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 2.56pm
Reece Maclean is given a vaccination at a Covid-19 booster centre at Hampden Park in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than two-thirds of all UK adults have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

An estimated 67% of people aged 18 and over had received the extra jab as of January 9, up from 64% at the start of the month.

The figure of 50% of adults was passed on December 16.

Just under 35.7 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also suggest that nearly 92% of all UK adults have received a first dose of vaccine, while around 88% have had a second dose.

All people aged 18 and over are eligible for a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Take-up of extra doses in recent weeks is likely to have been affected by the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Data published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 31, up from 2.3 million in the previous week and the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

