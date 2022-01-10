Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 3.22pm
Jurgen Klopp has had to contend with Covid-19 himself in recent weeks (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.

Liverpool hoping for Covid improvement

Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to stand those players and staff down. Jurgen Klopp’s men now host Arsenal on Thursday for the opening game of the tie.

Arsenal looking for cup redemption

Boss Mikel Arteta was forced to apologise for Arsenal’s shock 1-0 FA Cup loss to Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Gunners will go straight from that ignominious third-round defeat into a cup challenge of an entirely different nature, and will have to be at their very best to match high-flying Liverpool.

Chelsea sweating on defensive situation

Chelsea rested defensive trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Toni Rudiger and Marcos Alonso for Saturday’s facile 5-1 win over non-league Chesterfield. Boss Thomas Tuchel admitted only time would tell whether those three would be available for Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham, given the uncertainty of general Covid testing. Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante have been isolating after positive tests, leaving the influential duo a long shot to return in time to take on Spurs.

Tottenham desperate to turn things around

Spurs needed a late flurry to avoid embarrassment and secure a 3-1 win against League One Morecambe in the FA Cup at the weekend. Antonio Conte’s men will need another fightback to dislodge Chelsea and progress to the Carabao Cup final. Trailing 2-0 from a lacklustre first leg, Tottenham must improve in every department to stand any chance of overhauling the potent Blues.

Absences could hit Arsenal at Anfield

Norwich City v Arsenal – Premier League – Carrow Road
Emile Smith Rowe, pictured, could miss out for Arsenal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Emile Smith Rowe missed Arsenal’s day to forget at the City Ground on Sunday due to a groin injury and remains a doubt for Thursday’s Liverpool trip. Takehiro Tomiyasu has a groin problem, while Granit Xhaka missed the Forest loss due to a positive Covid-19 test.

