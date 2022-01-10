Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kate ‘danced waltz with pinch of rock ‘n’ roll’ during 40th birthday photoshoot

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 4.28pm Updated: January 10 2022, 7.28pm
This is one of three new photographic portraits released by Kensington Palace of the Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace/Paolo Roversi/PA Wire)
This is one of three new photographic portraits released by Kensington Palace of the Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace/Paolo Roversi/PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge danced a waltz with a “pinch” of rock ‘n’ roll during her 40th birthday photoshoot, the cameraman has revealed.

Kate marked her milestone birthday, celebrated on Sunday, by releasing three striking images by celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

Roversi has disclosed details of the duchess’ photoshoot in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, saying: “In the end I wanted to take some moving pictures, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my lens, a sort of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock ‘n’ roll.”

The duchess rarely dances in public but waltzed with Paddington Bear during a 2017 visit to the London station the famous Peruvian character is named after, and during a trip to the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu in 2012 joined the duke and locals in a traditional dance.

Kate wore three different Alexander McQueen dresses for each of the portraits and her hair was left to flow freely.

The photographer told the Italian publication: “I didn’t want her to look too Lady Duchess, too establishment, but as pure and contemporary as possible. Or even timeless.”

The Duchess of Cambridge 40th Birthday
One of three portraits of Kate released to mark her birthday (Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace/PA)

Mila Sneddon, a little girl who has developed a special bond with the duchess, has wished Kate a belated 40th happy birthday.

The six-year-old from Falkirk, who has been receiving chemotherapy for leukaemia, recorded an online video after returning home from hospital.

Mila was featured in a picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project Hold Still, and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home’s kitchen window as her father stood outside.

One of three portraits of Kate released to mark her birthday
Photographer Paolo Roversi said he wanted his images to be ‘timeless’ (Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace/PA)

The little girl was pictured separated from her father during the first lockdown, after he had to go to work and could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home.

The duchess and the little girl met in Scotland last year, when Kate kept a promise to Mila, who wanted to meet a princess dressed in her favourite colour pink.

The little girl said in her Twitter video message: “”Happy Birthday Catherine I’m so happy your (sic) turning 40, I hope you get nice gifts (and) love spending time with your family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]