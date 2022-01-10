Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police officer David Carrick to face further nine charges including six rapes

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 4.42pm
(Nick Ansell/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a string of sex offences is facing charges linked to another four alleged victims including six counts of rape, prosecutors have said.

Pc David Carrick, 47, will be charged with another nine offences, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Monday, meaning in total he is accused of 29 crimes against eight women between 2009 and 2020.

He had already appeared in court in December accused of crimes relating to four alleged victims, and has now been charged with additional offences linked to another four women.

The latest charges are six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2009 and 2018.

Westminster Magistrates' Court
Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Rick Findler/PA)

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 12 in relation to the new charges.

Last month, Carrick appeared at St Alban’s Crown Court where it was claimed he had raped one woman he met on dating app Tinder, falsely imprisoned another in a cupboard under the stairs, and sexually assaulted three of the complainants by urinating on them.

He denied all the charges, and is due to appear at the same court on January 28 for a mention hearing, with a provisional trial date in April.

The 29 counts that he is now facing are: 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

