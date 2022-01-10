Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sniffer dogs and more CCTV among improvements made to Manchester Arena – inquiry

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 5.22pm
A general view of the Manchester Arena prior to the We Are Manchester benefit show (PA)
A general view of the Manchester Arena prior to the We Are Manchester benefit show (PA)

The introduction of sniffer dogs and more CCTV cameras are among the improvements made to the Manchester Arena since the 2017 terror attack, an expert has said.

Gary Simpson, security director for SMG Europe, which runs venues including the Arena, told an inquiry into the atrocity he is “more than happy and comfortable with the type of arrangements we now have in place”.

The hearing resumed at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday following a Christmas hiatus.

When asked by counsel to the inquiry, Nicholas de la Poer QC, whether a “CCTV blind-spot” at the Arena had been addressed, Mr Simpson said it had.

Mr Simpson, appointed to his role in April 2018 after it was created in light of the attack, told the inquiry more cameras were fitted last summer and any blind spots now have “mitigation plans” in place.

The director, who formerly worked in the royal military police and as deputy head of security at Manchester United Football Club, added: “All CCTV systems have areas which are not covered.

“But every venue has got plans as to which areas are covered and which aren’t covered, and whether they present a risk at different stages so that mitigation is put in place where necessary.”

Witnesses to the attack previously told the inquiry suicide bomber Salman Abedi looked nervous while hiding in a CCTV blind spot on a mezzanine floor in the Arena’s City Room.

Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett
Martyn Hett, a Manchester Arena attack victim whose mother has been campaigning since his death (PA)

But Andrew O’Connor QC, also representing SMG, previously said it was “inherently unlikely” CCTV surveillance would have flagged Abedi as suspicious.

Mr Simpson said SMG began “the process of acquiring canine support services” in February 2021.

Police dogs searched for secondary devices among abandoned items in the arena following the explosion, but Mr Simpson said having them present ahead of the concert would have provided “reassurance” to the public.

He told the inquiry: “If you scrutinise what happened on the night, I think detection dogs would have provided a good level of reassurance and for me it’s a key learning that we identified.”

Mr Simpson said the development of metal detection technology tailored to entertainment venues will also improve security at large venues.

Figen Murray, Martyn Hett's mother, welcomed plans to legally force venues to have anti-terror plans in place
Figen Murray, Martyn Hett’s mother, welcomed plans to legally force venues to have anti-terror plans in place (PA)

He said: “Over the last three years there has been a huge growth in artificial intelligence-driven security technology.

“Most technology that is currently used at entertainment events has predominantly been designed for airport usage, prison usage, court usage, those types of things, and it’s made to squeeze into an environment of an entertainment venue – it doesn’t quite fit.

“Now that technology companies have realised that, they have produced products which are used for weapon detection systems rather than just metal detection systems.”

Assistant Chief Constable for the British Transport Police, Sean O’Callaghan, also told the inquiry on Monday police reforms in light of the bombing include equipping all front-line officers with tourniquets.

Meanwhile, the Home Office is mulling over plans to impose a legal duty on venues to be prepared for potential terror attacks.

The move has been welcomed as “a giant step in the right direction” by Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, who died in the bombing aged 29.

The inquiry continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier