Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Interim Yorkshire coach Ryan Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 12.12am
Ryan Sidebottom has apologised for comments made in a television interview (James Manning/PA)
Ryan Sidebottom has apologised for comments made in a television interview (James Manning/PA)

Yorkshire interim coach Ryan Sidebottom has apologised for using “a poor choice of words” when discussing the racism scandal at the club in a television interview.

Former Yorkshire and England bowler Sidebottom joined Yorkshire’s coaching staff last week on an interim basis to work under new director of cricket Darren Gough.

Former player Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations led to the resignations of chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur, while 16 members of staff, including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale, were sacked.

Sidebottom said on Sky Sports: “It’s been tough viewing, tough listening, seeing social media. It’s been very difficult for lots of reasons for a lot of people.

“Let’s try and forget about it. There’s no room for racism in any walk of life and hopefully now we can move forward, sort things out, do the right thing and get Yorkshire back firing on all cylinders.

“But it’s been a tough couple of months hasn’t it for Yorkshire and everyone at the club.”

Rafiq, who alleged he had been the victim of racism and harassment during two spells at Headingley as a player, posted a furious response to Sidebottom’s comments on social media.

He attached a video of Sidebottom’s interview on Twitter and said: “Let’s definitely not just ‘Forget it’ Learn from it and make things better. Wish it was that easy just to forget it and pretend nothing happened.”

Sidebottom later posted an apology on Twitter, saying: “I’m truly sorry for any offence caused earlier by my words on @skysportsnews @SkyCricket.

“We should never forget, we must learn. I never meant to say forget. My choice of words were wrong, and an honest mistake. Here’s what I meant.

“I disagree wholeheartedly with discrimination and fully support all investigations and actions surrounding any racial abuse at Yorkshire CCC.

“In my interview with Sky Sports News I used the word ‘forget’. This is not what I meant.

“I didn’t mean that the situation should be forgotten about, on the contrary, it must never be forgotten. It was a poor choice of words.

“It is crucial that the club, and sport as a whole, learns and adapts to create a truly inclusive environment for all, at all levels.

“I apologise for any offence caused.

“I am now focused on supporting the playing group at Yorkshire CCC on the pitch.”

Sidebottom, who began and ended his playing career at Headingley, winning three County Championships, was appointed as interim coach at Yorkshire alongside former England team-mate Steve Harmison.

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s investigation into Rafiq’s allegations Yorkshire’s handling of the case in on-going.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier