Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police stand-off with man who has young son in house enters third day

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 8.14am
Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

Talks are continuing into a third day with a man who has his eight-year-old son inside a house which has been cordoned off by armed police in Coventry.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of the city began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

The 41-year-old is “believed to be armed”, the police have said.

The force said in a statement issued around midnight on Tuesday: “Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon’s perimeter.”

Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man
Armed police outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North (Jacob King/PA)

Armed officers were pictured inside the cordon throughout Monday, which is centred on an address in Earlsdon Avenue North.

Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, Coventry Police Commander, said: “We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.

“I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier