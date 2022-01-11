Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Police constable appears in court over alleged inappropriate relationships

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 11.01am
Thames Valley Police Officer, Pc Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, outside East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough, where he is accused of three counts of misconduct in public office and two of computer misuse over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women during the course of his duties. Picture date: Tuesday January 11, 2022.
Thames Valley Police Officer, Pc Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, outside East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough, where he is accused of three counts of misconduct in public office and two of computer misuse over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women during the course of his duties. Picture date: Tuesday January 11, 2022.

A police constable charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women has appeared in court.

Oliver Perry-Smith, who serves with Thames Valley Police, spoke only to confirm his name and address at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old faces three misconduct charges and two counts of computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.

The court heard the woman had been accused of harassment and Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.

He is also charged with obtaining personal information about a woman he met in a shop in Newbury while on duty, visiting her home for non-police reasons and making “inappropriate remarks” to her in February 2019.

Oliver Perry-Smith court case
Thames Valley Police Officer, Pc Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, outside East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough (Aaron Chown/PA) 

The constable is also accused of engaging or attempting to engage in sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty and wearing uniform over more than five years from September 2014.

Perry-Smith also allegedly used the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019.

The constable wore a woolly orange hat and black face covering with a white shirt and maroon tie, blue trousers and a brown knee-length coat for the hearing on Tuesday.

An IOPC spokesman said previously: “A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer will appear in court charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.

“It follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into police constable Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, over alleged inappropriate relationships he formed with multiple women during the course of his duties.

“Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021.

“We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”

Perry-Smith has been released on bail and will next appear at Reading Crown Court on February 15.

