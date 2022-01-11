Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Queen’s hope for a ‘world where diabetes can do no harm’

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 1.42pm
The Queen has sent a message to Diabetes UK to mark the 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Queen has sent her “warmest good wishes” to all those living with diabetes to mark the 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment.

The monarch, who is patron of Diabetes UK, said in a message to the charity that she hopes scientific discoveries yet to come will bring the organisation “ever closer to achieving your vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm”.

Leonard Thompson, a 14-year-old who was dying from type 1 diabetes, became the first person to receive a life-saving insulin injection on January 11 1922.

The Queen said: “On the 100th anniversary of the first successful treatment with insulin, I send my warmest good wishes to all those living with and affected by diabetes.

“This milestone provides an opportunity to celebrate this breakthrough that continues to improve the lives of people living with diabetes around the world.

“I extend my thanks for the ongoing hard work and dedication of the scientific, medical and research communities, who work tirelessly to further advance their understanding of the condition.

“As patron of Diabetes UK, I send my greetings to all staff and volunteers, and hope that the discoveries yet to come bring you ever closer to achieving your vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

The Queen has been patron of Diabetes UK since 1952 – the year she acceded to the throne.

The 95-year-old head of state, who is less than a month away from reaching her Platinum Jubilee milestone, has been on doctors’ orders to rest after undergoing preliminary investigations in hospital in October.

