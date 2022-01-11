Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Author Malorie Blackman says she ‘called it’ after US pig heart transplant

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 3.00pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.47pm
Pig Heart Boy author Malorie Blackman (Ian West/PA)
Malorie Blackman has said she “called it” after US doctors transplanted a pig’s heart into a patient, mirroring the plot of one of her early novels.

The author wrote about a similar operation in her 1997 children’s book Pig Heart Boy, the story of 13-year-old Cameron Joshua Kelsey who has a serious heart condition.

Cameron accepts experimental surgery from a transgenics expert and becomes the subject of intense media attention.

The book was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal literary award and adapted for TV by the BBC.

Responding to news of the transplant, 59-year-old Blackman wrote on Twitter: “I hope it works out for the man involved. Can’t help but have a little smile though.”

The Noughts & Crosses writer added the hashtags #calledit and #PigHeartBoy.

In a second tweet, Blackman said: “More info on the world’s first pig heart transplant – xenotransplantation from a genetically modified pig.

“At least I got my facts correct in my book Pig Heart Boy! Good luck to David Bennett.”

Pig heart transplant surgery
Author Maloria Blackman wished transplant patient David Bennett ‘good luck’ (University of Maryland Medical Centre/PA)

The surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Centre in Baltimore last Friday took seven hours.

The pig was genetically engineered so its organs could survive in a human body.

Patient David Bennett is reported to be doing well and breathing on his own without a ventilator.

The 57-year-old was not eligible to be put on the transplant list and is said to have thought that medics were joking when the operation was initially proposed.

In Pig Heart Boy, Cameron’s father secretly contacts transgenics expert Dr Richard Bryce before the operation is offered as an option to his son, who has been diagnosed with a terminal condition.

Like Mr Bennett, Cameron initially responds with shock at the idea.

