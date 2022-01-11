Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of UK Covid-19 patients now more than half of second-wave peak

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 5.32pm
A nurse puts on PPE on a ward for Covid-19 patients at King’s College Hospital in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The number of people in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 is now just over half the peak seen during the second wave of the virus a year ago, new figures show.

A total of 19,828 patients were recorded on January 10, according to the latest Government data.

This is up 21% week on week, and is the highest number since February 16, 2021.

(PA Graphics)

It is also just over half the 39,254 patients recorded on January 18, 2021 – at the peak of the second wave.

Patient numbers are not rising right across the country, however.

The figures for London and Northern Ireland have fallen in recent days, while other regions such as south-east and eastern England show signs of levelling off.

But numbers are continuing to climb steadily in Scotland, Wales, north-east England and Yorkshire.

There were 2,286 Covid-19 hospital admissions on January 6, the latest UK-wide figure available, down 3% week-on-week.

Admissions during the second wave peaked at 4,583 on January 12, 2021.

