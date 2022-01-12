Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Cystic fibrosis treatment extended to more than 1,000 children on NHS

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 12.03am
There are around 8,000 people living with cystic fibrosis in England (Peter Byrne/PA)
There are around 8,000 people living with cystic fibrosis in England (Peter Byrne/PA)

A treatment for people who have cystic fibrosis is now available to more than 1,000 children on the NHS.

Kaftrio, which tackles the underlying causes of the disease as well as symptoms, has been extended for licence by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in England.

It means more than 1,300 children with cystic fibrosis, aged six to 11, are newly eligible for this treatment.

They will be able to start receiving it within weeks.

Until now Kaftrio was only licensed for those aged 12 and above.

NHS England first secured a deal to offer it to patients in June 2020.

Kaftrio, described by patient groups as a “revolutionary drug”, is a triple combination treatment combining three drugs which perform different functions – ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor – and tackles the underlying causes of the disease, by helping the lungs work effectively.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Since NHS staff delivered one of the fastest rollouts of Kaftrio in the world just over a year ago, the lives of thousands of patients with cystic fibrosis have been transformed.

“Innovative treatments like Kaftrio are life-changing for patients and their families, and that is why the NHS has done all it can since we secured the deal for Kaftrio to ensure patients benefit as soon as possible.

“The latest development will ensure hundreds of children will now be able to access this incredible treatment for the first time.

“The NHS Long Term Plan committed to using the latest cutting-edge treatments and therapies to save and improve patients’ lives, and this is the latest example of NHS England using the advanced commercial capabilities we have been given to deliver this.”

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits people’s ability to breathe over time.

There are around 8,000 people living with cystic fibrosis in England, which is the second highest proportion in the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier