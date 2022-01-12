Eight dead after large explosion rocks Mogadishu airport

An error occurred. Please try again.

A large explosion outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital has killed at least eight people and wounded nine others, a local doctor said.

Dr Abdulkadir Adam of Medina Hospital shared the toll with the Associated Press.

Witnesses said a passing US convoy appeared to be the target of the blast near a checkpoint leading to the heavily fortified airport in Mogadishu.

Rescuers and security forces sift through wreckage (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries”.

He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.