Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Water firm cuts sick pay for non-jabbed staff

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 12.59pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A water company has cut sick pay for unvaccinated members of staff who are forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Wessex Water said the changes came into effect on Monday.

They affect those who are unvaccinated and required to self-isolate due to being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bath-based firm said employees who do not have a medical reason to be unvaccinated – or an appointment scheduled – will only receive the statutory sick pay minimum of £96.35 per week.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Wessex Water said it has brought in the changes to ensure water and sewerage services can continue amid rising Covid cases.

A spokesman said: “The vast majority of our workforce has been vaccinated and it’s important as a company providing essential services with key worker employees, the remainder get vaccinated to protect themselves, customers and their colleagues.

“To make it easy for our staff, vaccine appointments can be booked in work time.

“Absences due to Covid have doubled in the last week, so we need everyone to be available so we can continue to provide uninterrupted essential water and sewerage services.”

The firm added that throughout the pandemic it had not furloughed staff and anyone who had to self-isolate received full pay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier