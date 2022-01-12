Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paramedic stable after fatal ambulance crash but ‘faces long road to recovery’

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 1.05pm
Alice Clark , the 21-year-old paramedic who died when her ambulance was involved in a crash with a cement lorry on the A21 near Sevenoaks in Kent (PA)
Alice Clark , the 21-year-old paramedic who died when her ambulance was involved in a crash with a cement lorry on the A21 near Sevenoaks in Kent (PA)

A paramedic badly hurt when his ambulance was in a fatal crash with a cement lorry is in a stable condition but “faces a long road to recovery”.

Tributes poured in from around the world following the death of 21-year-old paramedic Alice Clark, who was travelling with two colleagues on the A21 near Sevenoaks, Kent, at the time of the collision on January 5.

A male paramedic who suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital is now in a stable condition, a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) said.

A student paramedic, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle and suffered a head injury, was later discharged from hospital.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support following the tragic death of paramedic Alice Clark and for all those injured in last week’s RTC,” the SECAmb spokesman said.

“The messages from across the globe have been truly overwhelming.”

Kent Police are investigating what happened and have appealed for dashcam footage and witnesses.

Speaking about their daughter, Ms Clark’s parents said last week: “Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift.

“She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

“She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her. She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends.”

