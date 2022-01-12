Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Significant proportion of babies born in 2045 forecast to live beyond 100

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 2.31pm
A significant proportion of babies born in 2045 can expect to live beyond 100 (PA)
More than a quarter of British girls born in 20 years’ time will live to be at least 100 years old, according to new estimates.

At present, people who reach 100 get a signed birthday card from the Queen.

But the royal family may need to rethink the policy going forward as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) predicts a quarter of girls born in just over 20 years’ time will live to be centenarians, as will one in five baby boys.

New projections from the ONS estimate 13.6% of boys and 19% of girls born in the UK in 2020 are expected to live to at least 100.

This is expected to increase to 20.9% of boys and 27% of girls born in 2045.

The new ONS projections on life expectancies in the UK suggest boys born in the UK in 2020 can expect to live on average to age 87.3 years and girls to 90.2 years.

But health analysts said the data shows a child born in the UK in 2020 will die nearly five years earlier than previously predicted.

David Finch, assistant director of healthy lives at the Health Foundation think tank, said: “Today’s figures show that children born today can still expect to live longer than their parents.

“However, people living in the UK today are not expected to live for as long as previously predicted.

“The unprecedented increase in deaths caused by Covid-19 should end as we move beyond the pandemic, but there will be a lasting impact from the decade of stalling life expectancy prior to the pandemic.

“Girls born in 2020 are now expected to die 4.8 years earlier than was expected in 2012, and boys, 4.5 years earlier.

“The Government faces a massive challenge in delivering its promise to improve life expectancy for people in the UK.

“A whole-Government approach is required if we are to see significant progress, including in areas that contribute to health, such as having more secure employment, good quality homes and adequate welfare support for those who are struggling.

“Improving health needs to be a key consideration in all Government policy and investment decisions, the vast majority of which have the potential to help or hinder efforts.

“The pandemic has laid bare the extent of underlying poor health in the UK, with tragic consequences. Good health is vital to the country’s prosperity and Government cannot delay any further in investing in our future.”

The ONS estimates also state that people aged 65 in the UK in 2020 can expect to live on average a further 19.7 years for men and 22.0 years for women.

