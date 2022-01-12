Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Israel moves to resolve Negev desert crisis after Bedouins protest

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 2.37pm
Israeli security forces advance during a protest held by Bedouins against tree-planting by the Jewish National Fund on disputed land near beduin village of al-Atrash at the Negev desert, southern Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The conflict in southern Israel, which is home to Bedouin villages unrecognized by the state, has divided the Israeli government with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling for halting the tree-planting while the Islamist Ra’am party has threatened to withhold its votes in parliament in protest. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israel’s fragile governing coalition has moved to resolve a crisis after Arab Bedouin staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert.

Some protesters on Tuesday evening hurled stones at vehicles on a highway near Beersheba, blocked the railway line and torched a vehicle.

Police said two officers were wounded in the violence and local media reported at least 18 people arrested.

Israel Tree Planting
Israeli security forces stand guard (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day’s planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. Authorities withdrew heavy machinery from the area as the tensions appeared to ease.

The Bedouin view the forestry project as part of a larger attempt by authorities to confiscate grazing lands and force them into planned communities, a perceived assault on their traditional lifestyle.

Israel says they need to move into planned towns so it can provide public services.

Israel Tree Planting
Israeli security forces detain a Bedouin youth (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The latest flare-up of the dispute, which goes back decades, risks dividing Israel’s fragile coalition government, the first to include an Arab party whose main base of support is in the Negev.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid had called for a halt to the planting and a reassessment of the situation, while the Islamist Ra’am party had threatened to withhold its votes in parliament in protest.

Both are members of the fragile eight-party coalition that runs the government.

Ra’am secured four seats in the 120-member Knesset parliament in last year’s elections, with strong support among Bedouin citizens of Israel.

Israel Tree Planting
Israeli security forces advance during a protest by Bedouin (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Party leader Mansour Abbas wrote on Twitter that “a tree is not more important than a person”.

More hawkish members of the governing coalition had pledged to press on, undeterred. Regavim, a nationalist group that is opposed to normalising the status of Bedouin villages, accused the government of capitulating to “political pressure, strong-arm tactics and violence”.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads an unwieldy coalition of eight parties that joined forces in June to form a government and end Israel’s protracted political deadlock.

They range from small Islamist and liberal parties to ultranationalists, and were united only in their opposition to long-time leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Bedouin are part of Israel’s Arab minority, which makes up 20% of the country’s population. They have citizenship including the right to vote, but face discrimination.

Arab citizens of Israel have close family ties to the Palestinians and largely identify with their cause.

