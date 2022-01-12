Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cash machine ram raiders target Post Office and Co-op store

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 2.51pm Updated: January 12 2022, 4.11pm
The scene at Old Walsoken Post Office in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, after thieves broke in using a JCB low loader and made off with the cash machine in the early hours of the morning (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The scene at Old Walsoken Post Office in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, after thieves broke in using a JCB low loader and made off with the cash machine in the early hours of the morning (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Ram raiders used a JCB low loader to smash into a Post Office and steal a cash machine in one of four ATM raids being treated by police as linked.

Photographs show the crumpled roller shutters of Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire after the vehicle ripped them away in the early hours of Wednesday.

The front of the branch was torn away, with rubble strewn across the pavement and shelves of fizzy drinks visible from the street.

Cambridgeshire ram-raids
A JCB low loader outside Walsoken Post Office in Wisbech following a ram-raid in the early hours of this morning (Adam Fairbrother/PA)

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the Post Office in Kirkgate Street just before 1am on Wednesday.

The suspects had already left the scene with an ATM.

At 4.18am the force was called to another cash machine theft in progress at a Co-op store 27 miles away in Yaxley, near Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire ram-raids
The scene at the Co-operative supermarket in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, after thieves broke in and tried to make off with the cash machine in the early hours of the morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

The suspects rammed a police car as they made off and an officer received “minor injuries”, police said.

The force said the two incidents are believed to be linked to each other, and to two other ATM thefts from last week at Nisa in Chatteris and a Co-op store in Cambridge.

A Post Office spokesperson said it “will be working closely with the Postmaster” of the Old Walsoken branch “to restore service as soon as possible”.

They added: “This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the police in their efforts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.

