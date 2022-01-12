Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 112 (30%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 265 (70%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate in the UK, with 4,481 new cases in the seven days to January 8, the equivalent of 3,171.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 2,086.6 for the seven days to January 1.

Derry City and Strabane in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, down from 4,449.1 to 3,152.7, with 4,764 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 1,903.3 to 2,939.2, with 2,758 new cases.

Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,108.7, down from 2,604.5) and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (1,877.6, down from 2,450.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in North East England:

Middlesbrough (up from 2,086.6 to 3,171.6)

Sunderland (1,698.1 to 2,774.6)

Hartlepool (1,903.3 to 2,939.2)

South Tyneside (1.768.6 to 2,774.4)

Darlington (1,496.2 to 2337.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 1.

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 3171.6, (4481), 2086.6, (2948)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 3152.7, (4764), 4449.1, (6723)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 2939.2, (2758), 1903.3, (1786)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 2884.2, (5694), 2389.8, (4718)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 2847.5, (1900), 3061.8, (2043)

Sunderland, North-east England, 2774.6, (7709), 1698.1, (4718)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 2774.4, (4193), 1768.6, (2673)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2757.5, (3784), 2122.7, (2913)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 2710.3, (5661), 2077.8, (4340)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 2625.8, (3081), 3492.5, (4098)

Copeland, North-west England, 2610.2, (1776), 3109.9, (2116)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2575.1, (6388), 2140.1, (5309)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 2557.5, (2075), 2181.6, (1770)

Blackpool, North-west England, 2550.2, (3529), 2161.4, (2991)

Burnley, North-west England, 2527.3, (2258), 2263.2, (2022)

Allerdale, North-west England, 2507.4, (2453), 2416.4, (2364)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 2493.4, (3714), 2720.3, (4052)

Northumberland, North-east England, 2488.7, (8059), 1810.9, (5864)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 2447.5, (3672), 1885.6, (2829)

Gateshead, North-east England, 2446.2, (4940), 1850.0, (3736)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 2441.8, (4436), 2822.2, (5127)

Knowsley, North-west England, 2423.1, (3694), 2661.2, (4057)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 2383.2, (3107), 2174.5, (2835)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2367.2, (8323), 2029.9, (7137)

St. Helens, North-west England, 2351.3, (4258), 2711.8, (4911)

Darlington, North-east England, 2337.9, (2511), 1496.2, (1607)

Halton, North-west England, 2336.6, (3032), 2600.2, (3374)

Wigan, North-west England, 2312.9, (7649), 2563.6, (8478)

County Durham, North-east England, 2305.2, (12290), 1581.7, (8433)

South Ribble, North-west England, 2283.8, (2537), 2416.1, (2684)

Salford, North-west England, 2279.4, (5988), 2424.8, (6370)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2277.3, (7123), 2001.1, (6259)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2266.9, (6007), 2268.4, (6011)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 2257.5, (2291), 2225.0, (2258)

Wirral, North-west England, 2257.2, (7321), 2669.1, (8657)

Preston, North-west England, 2230.4, (3215), 1831.5, (2640)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 2208.4, (6776), 1616.6, (4960)

Chorley, North-west England, 2193.2, (2607), 2343.7, (2786)

Tameside, North-west England, 2193.1, (4981), 2306.7, (5239)

Rochdale, North-west England, 2188.6, (4895), 2144.3, (4796)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 2170.4, (2485), 2340.7, (2680)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 2166.8, (1344), 2137.8, (1326)

Sefton, North-west England, 2156.2, (5949), 2507.8, (6919)

Carlisle, North-west England, 2153.4, (2337), 1861.3, (2020)

Pendle, North-west England, 2147.7, (1979), 1771.1, (1632)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 2141.0, (5661), 1993.1, (5270)

Bolton, North-west England, 2132.5, (6147), 2050.0, (5909)

Wyre, North-west England, 2131.5, (2410), 1974.1, (2232)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2117.9, (7255), 2483.9, (8509)

Walsall, West Midlands, 2116.4, (6068), 1812.9, (5198)

Warrington, North-west England, 2111.3, (4421), 2318.6, (4855)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 2110.6, (4585), 2201.8, (4783)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 2108.7, (1625), 2604.5, (2007)

Dudley, West Midlands, 2098.6, (6765), 1982.5, (6391)

Liverpool, North-west England, 2074.8, (10384), 2300.8, (11515)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 2071.7, (1356), 1755.5, (1149)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 2069.0, (2171), 2612.2, (2741)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2064.7, (6624), 2561.9, (8219)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2053.4, (1814), 2225.5, (1966)

Fylde, North-west England, 2052.7, (1667), 2034.2, (1652)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2046.5, (9031), 1666.9, (7356)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2046.1, (5302), 1774.0, (4597)

Blaby, East Midlands, 2023.5, (2063), 2238.4, (2282)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2014.8, (4260), 1809.0, (3825)

Oldham, North-west England, 2012.8, (4783), 2100.8, (4992)

Rugby, West Midlands, 2000.0, (2213), 1870.8, (2070)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1991.2, (3572), 2541.9, (4560)

Bury, North-west England, 1985.8, (3787), 2051.8, (3913)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 1983.3, (6526), 1742.0, (5732)

Stockport, North-west England, 1980.3, (5826), 2367.5, (6965)

Harlow, Eastern England, 1973.0, (1722), 2392.3, (2088)

Rossendale, North-west England, 1965.5, (1404), 1885.7, (1347)

Corby, East Midlands, 1958.9, (1431), 1731.6, (1265)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1944.0, (3098), 1920.8, (3061)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1943.1, (15521), 1789.6, (14295)

Hounslow, London, 1930.7, (5247), 1872.2, (5088)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1928.9, (6632), 2179.3, (7493)

Leicester, East Midlands, 1924.1, (6812), 1717.3, (6080)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1919.6, (2157), 2112.7, (2374)

Trafford, North-west England, 1919.4, (4560), 2132.8, (5067)

Derby, East Midlands, 1916.6, (4922), 1938.0, (4977)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1883.7, (2708), 2347.7, (3375)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 1877.6, (2711), 2450.4, (3538)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 1872.2, (2128), 1893.3, (2152)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 1870.7, (1521), 1864.6, (1516)

Ealing, London, 1869.6, (6363), 1841.4, (6267)

Manchester, North-west England, 1864.4, (10361), 1957.2, (10877)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 1863.0, (1432), 1762.9, (1355)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1861.3, (6388), 1693.2, (5811)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1857.9, (6338), 2574.6, (8783)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1856.1, (1702), 1917.2, (1758)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1851.2, (10036), 1302.5, (7061)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1848.4, (3193), 1707.7, (2950)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1847.2, (10884), 1885.7, (11111)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1843.0, (1864), 1515.7, (1533)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 1836.5, (7101), 1968.9, (7613)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1835.3, (1876), 2151.3, (2199)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 1832.4, (2460), 1914.3, (2570)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1817.9, (4912), 1901.5, (5138)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 1816.3, (2331), 1976.0, (2536)

Coventry, West Midlands, 1815.0, (6886), 1550.7, (5883)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1812.9, (1039), 1821.6, (1044)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1811.4, (1740), 2309.0, (2218)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1808.4, (2139), 1891.3, (2237)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 1798.6, (1900), 1804.3, (1906)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1795.7, (3256), 1594.4, (2891)

Stafford, West Midlands, 1793.9, (2473), 1851.9, (2553)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1791.4, (4597), 1602.4, (4112)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 1788.3, (1876), 1766.4, (1853)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1787.9, (2162), 1411.6, (1707)

Watford, Eastern England, 1787.4, (1727), 1987.1, (1920)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1779.2, (956), 1271.1, (683)

Brent, London, 1778.8, (5830), 1883.4, (6173)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 1775.2, (2573), 2349.2, (3405)

High Peak, East Midlands, 1767.2, (1637), 2110.5, (1955)

Erewash, East Midlands, 1759.3, (2029), 2102.6, (2425)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1755.6, (1840), 1812.8, (1900)

Luton, Eastern England, 1754.8, (3747), 1639.6, (3501)

Falkirk, Scotland, 1749.5, (2809), 1938.8, (3113)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1743.8, (1221), 2949.2, (2065)

Swindon, South-west England, 1743.5, (3886), 1851.7, (4127)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1742.2, (1908), 1822.6, (1996)

Solihull, West Midlands, 1741.3, (3787), 1704.5, (3707)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 1740.1, (2116), 2214.6, (2693)

Redditch, West Midlands, 1737.8, (1487), 1872.2, (1602)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 1736.0, (11035), 2142.3, (13617)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 1735.2, (3516), 1501.8, (3043)

Harrow, London, 1734.2, (4376), 1784.1, (4502)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 1733.9, (1896), 1880.2, (2056)

Moray, Scotland, 1733.4, (1659), 2218.2, (2123)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1719.3, (2215), 1794.6, (2312)

Slough, South-east England, 1715.5, (2566), 1385.9, (2073)

Crawley, South-east England, 1705.3, (1918), 1893.8, (2130)

Bedford, Eastern England, 1704.2, (2977), 1717.9, (3001)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1703.7, (1690), 1713.7, (1700)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1703.2, (2375), 1795.7, (2504)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1700.8, (1674), 1576.8, (1552)

Lancaster, North-west England, 1698.6, (2516), 1833.0, (2715)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1696.9, (2107), 1924.1, (2389)

Hillingdon, London, 1695.1, (5238), 1820.0, (5624)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 1694.9, (2975), 2245.2, (3941)

Eden, North-west England, 1691.0, (909), 1417.6, (762)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 1690.7, (3620), 2046.2, (4381)

Northampton, East Midlands, 1690.2, (3791), 1449.0, (3250)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1689.4, (1837), 1293.0, (1406)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 1687.6, (19248), 1467.7, (16739)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1683.8, (2466), 2159.8, (3163)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1681.3, (964), 1642.9, (942)

Fife, Scotland, 1670.3, (6249), 1643.0, (6147)

Kettering, East Midlands, 1667.1, (1704), 1770.8, (1810)

Caerphilly, Wales, 1662.9, (3022), 2380.4, (4326)

Gedling, East Midlands, 1662.7, (1966), 2045.9, (2419)

Swansea, Wales, 1660.4, (4094), 2327.6, (5739)

Harborough, East Midlands, 1659.0, (1585), 1837.0, (1755)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 1657.1, (1655), 2033.6, (2031)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 1652.8, (1560), 1643.2, (1551)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 1650.5, (3992), 2884.2, (6976)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1645.0, (1735), 1954.1, (2061)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1641.8, (2128), 1550.0, (2009)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 1640.0, (3090), 1851.8, (3489)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1636.0, (1504), 1378.2, (1267)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 1631.1, (2218), 1484.1, (2018)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1630.3, (1773), 2236.3, (2432)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 1627.4, (1825), 1939.5, (2175)

Daventry, East Midlands, 1627.4, (1415), 1557.2, (1354)

Redbridge, London, 1627.3, (4974), 1865.8, (5703)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1624.3, (2000), 1800.6, (2217)

Bridgend, Wales, 1623.3, (2395), 2383.8, (3517)

Bristol, South-west England, 1621.1, (7552), 1608.2, (7492)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1611.8, (1621), 1703.3, (1713)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 1610.5, (826), 2031.6, (1042)

Wrexham, Wales, 1608.9, (2189), 2048.4, (2787)

Reading, South-east England, 1607.2, (2577), 1519.9, (2437)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1602.3, (2376), 1749.9, (2595)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 1597.0, (965), 2906.1, (1756)

Dartford, South-east England, 1596.7, (1821), 2021.9, (2306)

Havering, London, 1587.6, (4138), 2182.6, (5689)

Angus, Scotland, 1581.8, (1832), 1526.5, (1768)

Newham, London, 1581.4, (5618), 1752.8, (6227)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1579.5, (1409), 1715.2, (1530)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1579.2, (2399), 1647.0, (2502)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 1578.2, (5320), 1647.6, (5554)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1571.9, (1534), 2111.9, (2061)

Sutton, London, 1571.0, (3263), 1983.6, (4120)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1570.2, (2882), 1677.5, (3079)

Merton, London, 1566.5, (3234), 1919.1, (3962)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1563.9, (3300), 1722.7, (3635)

Thanet, South-east England, 1563.7, (2212), 1669.0, (2361)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1563.3, (1469), 1681.5, (1580)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 1562.9, (1377), 1972.7, (1738)

Newport, Wales, 1562.8, (2445), 2294.1, (3589)

Conwy, Wales, 1562.8, (1847), 2425.0, (2866)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1560.3, (3574), 1593.9, (3651)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1558.7, (2518), 1476.4, (2385)

Basildon, Eastern England, 1557.9, (2922), 2133.2, (4001)

Cherwell, South-east England, 1550.3, (2354), 1780.1, (2703)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1548.2, (2509), 1970.9, (3194)

Croydon, London, 1539.3, (5981), 1976.8, (7681)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 1535.9, (4998), 1597.3, (5198)

Woking, South-east England, 1534.9, (1535), 1630.9, (1631)

Dundee City, Scotland, 1534.7, (2284), 1712.1, (2548)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1524.7, (2729), 1769.4, (3167)

Tower Hamlets, London, 1524.5, (5061), 1579.4, (5243)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1519.7, (1742), 1818.9, (2085)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 1516.3, (2882), 1916.1, (3642)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1512.4, (1999), 1932.3, (2554)

Wandsworth, London, 1509.7, (4978), 1656.2, (5461)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1508.5, (1208), 1471.0, (1178)

Flintshire, Wales, 1506.6, (2363), 2271.6, (3563)

West Lothian, Scotland, 1506.4, (2769), 2035.7, (3742)

Stirling, Scotland, 1506.2, (1417), 1879.3, (1768)

Gloucester, South-west England, 1502.6, (1949), 1363.1, (1768)

Medway, South-east England, 1496.7, (4178), 1815.6, (5068)

Lambeth, London, 1492.5, (4803), 1814.4, (5839)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1490.7, (1810), 1758.4, (2135)

Swale, South-east England, 1488.6, (2248), 1580.6, (2387)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1488.2, (2672), 1894.7, (3402)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 1486.3, (1487), 1724.2, (1725)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 1484.7, (2308), 1850.0, (2876)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1484.3, (2047), 1462.5, (2017)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1483.5, (4363), 1735.1, (5103)

Barnet, London, 1482.2, (5914), 1637.8, (6535)

Bexley, London, 1481.3, (3693), 2038.9, (5083)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1480.9, (2121), 1623.3, (2325)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 1477.5, (3172), 1488.6, (3196)

Gravesham, South-east England, 1477.2, (1579), 1865.5, (1994)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1475.5, (7785), 1813.4, (9568)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 1471.1, (1520), 1314.3, (1358)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1469.0, (1945), 1529.4, (2025)

Plymouth, South-west England, 1469.0, (3861), 1313.4, (3452)

Worcester, West Midlands, 1468.1, (1472), 1543.9, (1548)

Waltham Forest, London, 1467.1, (4063), 1876.9, (5198)

Melton, East Midlands, 1467.1, (754), 1873.8, (963)

Braintree, Eastern England, 1465.8, (2244), 1920.4, (2940)

Wokingham, South-east England, 1464.8, (2548), 1447.0, (2517)

Norwich, Eastern England, 1462.3, (2079), 1655.7, (2354)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1460.6, (2217), 1944.8, (2952)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1456.7, (2174), 1781.7, (2659)

Oxford, South-east England, 1454.0, (2204), 1378.8, (2090)

East Lothian, Scotland, 1451.3, (1566), 1653.4, (1784)

Warwick, West Midlands, 1449.9, (2101), 1655.5, (2399)

Runnymede, South-east England, 1449.2, (1309), 1618.6, (1462)

Enfield, London, 1447.0, (4827), 1769.9, (5904)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1442.0, (1387), 1532.4, (1474)

Southwark, London, 1441.5, (4613), 1777.1, (5687)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1440.0, (4201), 1537.0, (4484)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 1439.4, (1303), 2060.2, (1865)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1436.7, (3597), 1542.9, (3863)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1433.9, (1901), 1682.9, (2231)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1428.9, (2540), 1632.5, (2902)

Haringey, London, 1428.5, (3805), 1723.6, (4591)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1428.3, (4111), 1512.8, (4354)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1428.3, (2173), 1647.1, (2506)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1427.8, (1769), 1557.0, (1929)

Greenwich, London, 1425.8, (4121), 1943.0, (5616)

Gosport, South-east England, 1425.4, (1207), 1294.3, (1096)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1423.1, (2601), 1951.1, (3566)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1422.0, (1319), 1831.6, (1699)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1421.3, (2150), 1540.9, (2331)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1419.7, (1150), 1696.2, (1374)

Bromley, London, 1418.8, (4721), 1927.0, (6412)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1418.5, (1349), 1509.9, (1436)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 1415.4, (997), 1949.2, (1373)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 1415.0, (1093), 1847.4, (1427)

Rochford, Eastern England, 1413.9, (1239), 2176.3, (1907)

Hackney and City of London, London, 1411.9, (4121), 1489.3, (4347)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 1400.7, (1922), 1715.6, (2354)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1392.3, (1645), 1609.8, (1902)

Highland, Scotland, 1391.9, (3277), 1552.9, (3656)

North Devon, South-west England, 1388.4, (1363), 1039.0, (1020)

Tandridge, South-east England, 1384.7, (1226), 1698.6, (1504)

Fareham, South-east England, 1383.9, (1610), 1379.6, (1605)

Midlothian, Scotland, 1380.6, (1286), 1872.2, (1744)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 1376.9, (1866), 1532.6, (2077)

Rutland, East Midlands, 1376.1, (557), 1316.8, (533)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 1375.3, (1720), 1296.9, (1622)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1373.2, (2154), 1348.9, (2116)

Torbay, South-west England, 1372.8, (1870), 996.9, (1358)

St Albans, Eastern England, 1369.6, (2045), 1569.8, (2344)

Torfaen, Wales, 1368.7, (1298), 2551.9, (2420)

Cardiff, Wales, 1367.8, (5050), 2077.2, (7669)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1366.4, (7475), 1460.4, (7989)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1363.6, (3556), 1385.8, (3614)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 1359.8, (2436), 1697.0, (3040)

Lewisham, London, 1357.6, (4145), 1868.6, (5705)

Test Valley, South-east England, 1356.5, (1725), 1449.3, (1843)

Denbighshire, Wales, 1351.1, (1306), 2015.2, (1948)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1348.6, (1939), 1494.6, (2149)

Islington, London, 1348.6, (3346), 1460.6, (3624)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1347.9, (5351), 1411.4, (5603)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1346.7, (1286), 1304.8, (1246)

Colchester, Eastern England, 1343.8, (2650), 1625.3, (3205)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 1343.5, (973), 1578.2, (1143)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 1337.9, (2651), 1504.5, (2981)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1325.5, (1769), 1542.7, (2059)

North Somerset, South-west England, 1313.7, (2832), 1293.3, (2788)

Maldon, Eastern England, 1310.4, (857), 1711.0, (1119)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1308.8, (2570), 1394.4, (2738)

Havant, South-east England, 1308.4, (1653), 1384.4, (1749)

Maidstone, South-east England, 1308.3, (2265), 1537.6, (2662)

South Holland, East Midlands, 1307.2, (1253), 1059.9, (1016)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1305.7, (2315), 1238.0, (2195)

Southampton, South-east England, 1303.0, (3295), 1377.8, (3484)

Fenland, Eastern England, 1296.0, (1323), 1360.7, (1389)

Adur, South-east England, 1293.1, (830), 1375.7, (883)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 1293.0, (2049), 1463.4, (2319)

Hart, South-east England, 1292.9, (1262), 1486.6, (1451)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1290.2, (1462), 1388.1, (1573)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 1286.6, (1493), 1276.3, (1481)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1285.3, (715), 1711.3, (952)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 1283.9, (1683), 1272.5, (1668)

Ashford, South-east England, 1283.8, (1682), 1489.1, (1951)

Powys, Wales, 1280.9, (1704), 1692.9, (2252)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1274.3, (1110), 1171.0, (1020)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1270.3, (2044), 1424.5, (2292)

Hastings, South-east England, 1267.4, (1173), 1176.6, (1089)

Broadland, Eastern England, 1265.1, (1669), 1734.2, (2288)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1263.1, (1139), 1267.6, (1143)

Babergh, Eastern England, 1260.6, (1169), 1572.2, (1458)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1258.2, (2436), 1322.2, (2560)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1257.6, (1902), 1438.1, (2175)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1256.8, (1798), 1513.3, (2165)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1250.0, (1397), 1557.8, (1741)

Exeter, South-west England, 1249.5, (1666), 1039.5, (1386)

Tendring, Eastern England, 1242.6, (1831), 1602.3, (2361)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1240.7, (1506), 1534.8, (1863)

Mendip, South-west England, 1237.4, (1439), 1095.6, (1274)

South Somerset, South-west England, 1221.1, (2060), 1084.8, (1830)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 1219.6, (1650), 2155.3, (2916)

Dover, South-east England, 1218.4, (1444), 1340.8, (1589)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1216.6, (1728), 1324.4, (1881)

Worthing, South-east England, 1213.8, (1344), 1343.8, (1488)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1207.8, (1491), 1130.0, (1395)

Westminster, London, 1204.0, (3249), 1281.1, (3457)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 1201.6, (1523), 1629.2, (2065)

Boston, East Midlands, 1201.3, (851), 1077.1, (763)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1200.6, (1428), 1288.9, (1533)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 1192.1, (6009), 1252.0, (6311)

Horsham, South-east England, 1189.9, (1731), 1321.2, (1922)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 1181.1, (1009), 1242.0, (1061)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1171.5, (1350), 1705.1, (1965)

Guildford, South-east England, 1171.3, (1761), 1306.9, (1965)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 1162.8, (1018), 1403.8, (1229)

Winchester, South-east England, 1161.8, (1463), 1321.4, (1664)

Dorset, South-west England, 1159.3, (4403), 1200.4, (4559)

Breckland, Eastern England, 1154.6, (1631), 1255.9, (1774)

Lewes, South-east England, 1153.3, (1194), 1338.8, (1386)

South Hams, South-west England, 1150.7, (1012), 992.7, (873)

Wealden, South-east England, 1144.2, (1862), 1217.3, (1981)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 1142.6, (1415), 1241.9, (1538)

Torridge, South-west England, 1138.0, (782), 928.4, (638)

Camden, London, 1134.1, (3170), 1216.4, (3400)

Waverley, South-east England, 1125.2, (1424), 1239.8, (1569)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1122.5, (1177), 1219.8, (1279)

Gwynedd, Wales, 1118.5, (1400), 1940.5, (2429)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1114.4, (1172), 1186.7, (1248)

New Forest, South-east England, 1112.2, (1998), 1295.3, (2327)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1100.1, (874), 1010.8, (803)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1080.9, (1680), 1171.7, (1821)

Arun, South-east England, 1078.7, (1738), 1111.0, (1790)

Canterbury, South-east England, 1078.2, (1798), 1319.2, (2200)

Chichester, South-east England, 1075.6, (1307), 1125.9, (1368)

West Devon, South-west England, 1074.1, (603), 819.4, (460)

Stroud, South-west England, 1070.3, (1294), 1258.9, (1522)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 1063.8, (886), 938.9, (782)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1048.4, (1013), 1169.5, (1130)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 1032.3, (1394), 1027.1, (1387)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 1001.2, (5762), 1014.6, (5839)

East Devon, South-west England, 982.6, (1455), 1012.3, (1499)

Cotswold, South-west England, 971.6, (877), 1152.2, (1040)

Ceredigion, Wales, 935.6, (682), 1808.1, (1318)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 932.1, (887), 1435.4, (1366)

Rother, South-east England, 920.2, (890), 935.7, (905)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 901.8, (202), 1200.9, (269)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 882.0, (1255), 886.9, (1262)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 690.9, (158), 677.7, (155)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 679.2, (180), 905.7, (240)