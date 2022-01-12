Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nicole Kidman dedicates SAG Award nomination to onscreen persona Lucille Ball

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.40pm
Nicole Kidman dedicates SAG Award nomination to onscreen persona Lucille Ball (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nicole Kidman dedicates SAG Award nomination to onscreen persona Lucille Ball (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nicole Kidman says she is “overjoyed” to have been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award and dedicated it to her onscreen persona Lucille Ball.

The actress, who was nominated for outstanding female actress for her portrayal of Ball in Being The Ricardos, said it meant a lot to be recognised by “fellow actors”.

The film follows a week of production for the American sitcom I Love Lucy in which both the US actress and her then-husband Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem, starred.

Sharing the SAG awards Instagram on her own account’s story, she wrote: “Just woke up to the news and am overjoyed.

“This means so much to me because it comes from my fellow actors.

“Lucille Ball may never have had a chance to be nominated for a SAG award, as this will only be its 28th year in existence, but I’ll happily accept this nomination in her honor.”

Acknowledging her fellow cast members and director, she added: “And cheers to my brilliant Desi, Javier Bardem, and to Aaron Sorkin and the rest of the cast, we share this with you.”

Bardem was also nominated for best male actor for his portrayal of Arnaz.

Kidman also won the Golden Globe for best actress for her performance in the film, though her celebration was more muted.

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was a muted affair, following a year of heavy criticism of the the event’s organising body.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier