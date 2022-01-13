People in ‘left behind’ areas 46% more likely to die from Covid, report says

An error occurred. Please try again.

People living in England’s “left behind” communities were 46% more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the rest of the country, a new report has found.

The study also found that people in these neighbourhoods work longer hours and live shorter lives, with more years in ill health.

“Left behind” neighbourhoods (LBNs) differ from regular deprived areas by having fewer social and cultural assets, on top of economic problems.

They are mainly found in the Midlands and North in de-industrialised areas – as well as coastal areas in the South.

A joint report by the All-Parliamentary Party Group (APPG) for LBNs and the Northern Health Science Alliance has called for measures to reduce health inequalities.

The study found:

– People living in LBNs were 46% more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the rest of England and 7% more likely to have died of the virus than those living in regular deprived areas.

– Life expectancy for men was 3.7 years fewer than average and three years fewer for women.

– People in these neighbourhoods can expect to live 7.5 fewer years in good health than their counterparts in the rest of England.

LBNs lack places to meet, connectivity, good transport links and an active and engaged community.

The APPG’s co-chair, Paul Howell, who is Tory MP for Sedgefield, said: “Health is at the forefront of all our minds right now.

“The findings from this report are clear, people living in ‘left behind’ neighbourhoods are overall worse off when it comes to health and something needs to change.”

Co-chair Dame Diana Johnson, Labour MP for Kingston-upon-Hull, added: “Whilst sustained investment in our health system is needed to make this possible, support and funding at a local level is also needed to ensure people and the communities in which they live in are happy, healthy and thriving, rather than continuing to be left behind.”

Co-author Professor Clare Bambra, a public health expert at Newcastle University, said: “For too long, a lack of investment in key services has meant that more deprived, ‘left behind’ neighbourhoods – particularly in the north – have suffered disproportionately.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened these inequalities and it will cast a long shadow across our future heath and economic prosperity as a country unless we act now.

“That’s why levelling up health needs to be central to the Government’s overall approach to levelling up the country.”