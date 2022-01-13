Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Egyptian president urges Sudanese to talk as he denies backing coup

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.53am
People march during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government.

The October 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after three decades of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

A popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of Mr al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Egypt fears that prolonged deadlock would further destabilise its southern neighbour.

Sudan
More than 60 people have died in the protests (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Following the coup, some Sudanese opposition leaders, including former foreign minister Mariam al-Mahdi, suspected that Egypt had given a greenlight for the Sudan’s military leader, general Abdel-Fattah Burhan, to oust prime minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government.

Following the coup, Egypt pointedly did not sign on to a joint statement with the US, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates calling on the Sudanese military to restore the civilian-led government.

Speaking at a news conference at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday, Mr el-Sissi denied siding with either party in Sudan.

He insisted that his government does not intervene in other country’s internal affairs.

The Egyptian leader called on Sudanese parties to agree on a roadmap to stabilise the country and hold elections at the end of the transition.

“The situation in Sudan needs a political consensus among all existing forces, so it can be a way out of the current crisis,” he said.

Sudan
Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File)

The military takeover has plunged Sudan into a political stalemate and relentless street protests that have brought the deaths of more than 60 people since October 25.

Protesters want a fully civilian government to lead the nation, while the military says it would only hand over power to an elected administration.

The turmoil intensified earlier this month following the resignation of embattled prime minister Abdalla Hamdok after he failed to reach a compromise between the military and the pro-democracy movement.

Mr Hamdok had been removed in the coup only to be reinstated in November as part of an agreement with the military.

The deal side-lined the pro-democracy movement, which has mobilised the street protests. Protest groups plan mass demonstrations across the country on Thursday to pressure the military.

