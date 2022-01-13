Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Freight train derailment blocks high-speed passenger services

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 8.25am
High-speed passenger services to and from London St Pancras International are being disrupted after a freight train derailed in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A derailed freight train is causing disruption to high-speed passenger services to and from London St Pancras International.

Network Rail said the “low-speed” derailment happened at the Hoo Junction depot between Gravesend and Strood in Kent in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the train’s wheels came off the rails, leading to several wagons blocking southbound lines.

This is causing delays and cancellations to passenger services operated by Southeastern.

High-speed services from London St Pancras International towards Strood are being diverted after Ebbsfleet International.

Southeastern warned that trains heading towards the capital “may be delayed or amended at short notice”.

The derailment also means that all trains from Gravesend towards Rochester are cancelled.

Network Rail said it will use a “rescue locomotive” to remove the wagons blocking passenger trains.

It posted a message on Twitter apologising to passengers, adding: “These recoveries can prove tricky sometimes so please continue to check before you travel for the latest information and alternative options.”

Disruption is expected to continue until noon.

Southeastern travellers were already facing a reduced service as an emergency timetable was introduced on Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic-related staff shortages.

Operators across Britain have taken the same measure in an attempt to reduce the number of short-notice cancellations.

