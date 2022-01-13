Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits raping elderly woman in her home

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 11.11am
The court was told Hickman attacked the woman at her home on November 11 2021 (PA)
The court was told Hickman attacked the woman at her home on November 11 2021 (PA)

A man has admitted raping an elderly woman after breaking into her home.

Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.

A court was told the offences were committed against a woman at her home in Gloucester on November 11 2021.

Brady Hickman, 32, is facing prison after admitting raping an elderly woman in her home (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Brady Hickman, 32, is facing prison after admitting raping an elderly woman in her home (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Hickman, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court via video link from HMP Bristol.

Sarah Jenkins, defending, said a psychiatrist believed Hickman could be suffering from undiagnosed autism and asked for further tests to be done.

Judge Michael Cullum ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Hickman, of Philip Street, Gloucester, into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on March 17.

He told him: “I am going to order pre-sentence reports to assist with the issue of dangerousness.

“You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today, which means you will receive a lesser sentence than had there been a trial.

“The exact amount of credit you will receive will be decided by the sentencing judge.”

