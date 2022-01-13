Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 11.31am
UFC former champion Conor McGregor was reportedly in his pub in the hours before it was attacked (PA)

Police in Ireland are investigating an incident of “attempted criminal damage” at a pub owned by Irish UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh Road, Dublin, was attacked on Wednesday night.

No damage was done.

The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor was at his Dublin pub before it was attacked, according to social media posts (PA)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.

