Conor McGregor's Dublin pub attacked 'hours after he was there' By Press Association January 13 2022, 11.31am UFC former champion Conor McGregor was reportedly in his pub in the hours before it was attacked (PA) Police in Ireland are investigating an incident of "attempted criminal damage" at a pub owned by Irish UFC star Conor McGregor. The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh Road, Dublin, was attacked on Wednesday night. No damage was done. The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts. Conor McGregor was at his Dublin pub before it was attacked, according to social media posts (PA) Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward. "Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them," the force said in a statement. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.