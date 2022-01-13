Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cinema owner absent from own appeal hearing could have sentence increased

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 11.51am
The independent cinema owner did not attend the hearing at Swansea Crown Court (PA)
An independent cinema owner who was fined £15,000 for refusing to ask customers for Covid passes did not turn up to her own appeal hearing.

Anna Redfern, of Cinema & Co in Swansea, reopened her venue several times after being ordered to close by a judge last November following breaches of the Covid regulation.

She was also told to pay court costs of £8,940 and a £190 surcharge, and was given a 28-day suspended prison sentence after admitting to contempt of court.

The mother-of-two is contesting her sentence but was absent from her hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Thomas said Ms Redfern, who was not represented at the hearing, should be made aware she could have her sentence and fine increased should she lose her appeal.

“Nothing I’ve said is any indication of what the outcome in the case may be,” he added.

Prosecutor Lee Reynolds said he believed Ms Redfern was planning on advancing a human rights argument in her appeal.

The money Ms Redfern received from a crowdfunding page set up on her behalf was also mentioned.

More than £55,000 was raised so the cinema can afford legal costs, challenge fines, and cover any loss of business.

The funds might mean the court can impose a larger fine, which is based on means, on Ms Redfern, the court was told.

A further hearing is set to take place on Thursday January 20.

