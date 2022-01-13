Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London Zoo keepers capture moment tiger cub takes first wobbly steps outdoors

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.09pm Updated: January 13 2022, 1.13pm
The tiger cub and mother at London Zoo (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
The tiger cub and mother at London Zoo (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

London Zoo has captured footage of its one-month-old endangered tiger cub’s first wobbly steps outside.

Zoo keepers spotted the critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub as it ventured outdoors in pursuit of its mother.

Sumatran tigers, from Indonesia, are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger, with the latest figures suggesting that only 300 remain in the wild.

On Wednesday, keepers watched as the cub’s mother, Gaysha, carried the one-month-old outside for the first time in the afternoon sun, before taking the opportunity to stretch her legs.

Keepers then captured the moment the determined youngster attempted to copy its mother, tumbling onto the soft grass along the way.

Tiger keeper Kathryn Sanders said: “We were all holding our breath with excitement as the cub tottered around, using all its strength to clamber after mum.

“It was incredible to watch the youngster find its ‘tiger feet’ for the first time.”

The cubs mother, Gaysha, carried the one-month-old outside for the first time in the afternoon sun, before taking the opportunity to stretch her legs.
The cub’s mother, Gaysha, carried the one-month-old outside (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Born almost a year to the day since Gaysha first arrived at London Zoo from Denmark, the one-month-old cub is yet to be named.

Keepers will discover if the youngster is male or female at its first health check in a few weeks’ time

Originally expected to be part of a litter of three, the cub’s two siblings did not survive labour.

However, the birth is still a boost for a global breeding programme working with zoos from around the world to protect the species.

