Free PPE extended for frontline health and social care staff

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.47pm
PPE will be available until March 31 2023 or until infection prevention control guidance is “withdrawn or significantly amended”, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said (PA)
The Government has extended its offer of free personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health and social care staff in England following a public consultation.

PPE will be available until March 31 2023 or until infection prevention control guidance is “withdrawn or significantly amended”, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

It follows a consultation launched last October which received more than 5,000 responses, with 95% in favour of extending the offer.

In April, a new portal will be rolled out to provide an easier and quicker way of centrally ordering the gear.

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, a charity representing care providers, said: “We are pleased that the Government has listened to Care England in extending the offer of free PPE.

“The sector is currently contending with a multitude of issues against a backdrop of outbreaks and rising infection levels, so this represents a welcome relief and will provide a real boost for the sector as we learn to live with Covid.

“Most importantly, the continuation of free PPE will continue to help better protect some of society’s most vulnerable.”

