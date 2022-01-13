Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Turtle named Boris included in aquarium’s 6,000-creature annual stocktake

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.53pm
The annual event will include taking count of 90 marble jellyfish and a three metre-long sand tiger shark (PA)
Sea Life London Aquarium has dived into its annual “count and clean” stocktake of its creatures in preparation for the year ahead.

Expert aquarists have plunged into the water with calculators in hand to kick off their count of the attraction’s 6,000 creatures, including a 27-year-old green sea turtle named Boris who measures 1.5 metres (five feet) in length.

The staff will carry out the mammoth task across the month as they plan to tally up hundreds of leafcutter ants, cockroaches, and one of their smallest species, the milk frog – which is only eight centimetres (three inches) long.

The activity allows aquarists to examine the creatures and create strong bonds with them, as well as clean the windows to the wet wonderland.

Sea Life London Aquarium milk frog being measured
The milk frog is one of the aquarium’s smallest species, measuring at just eight centimetres long (PA)

“Diving into our January ‘count and clean’ is one of the most exciting and important events at Sea Life London Aquarium, as it’s a chance to take stock of all our new arrivals over the past year,” said the aquarium’s general manager, Catherine Pritchard.

“Whilst our aquarists have lots of fun trying to count all of the amazing creatures in our collection, we also perform an early spring clean to help us maintain the health and wellbeing of our creatures both now and for future generations to come.”

Sea Life London Aquarium measuring an octopus
The event allows aquarists to get up close and personal to the marine species in their care (PA)

The largest animal in their tanks is the sand tiger shark at three metres (10ft) long while the smallest on their checklist is the coral polyp, at less than one millimetre.

The experts will also survey 298 clownfish and 90 marble jellyfish as they work to spruce up the South Bank attraction for visitors.

