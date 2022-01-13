Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Brake defect’ caused train derailment which threatened environmental disaster

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.21pm
A freight train derailment which caused a huge fire and threatened an environmental disaster happened because of a brake defect, an investigation has found (RAIB/PA)
A freight train derailment which caused a huge fire and threatened an environmental disaster happened because of a brake defect, an investigation has found (RAIB/PA)

A freight train derailment which caused a huge fire and threatened an environmental disaster happened because of a brake defect, an investigation has found.

Deficiencies in the design and maintenance of brake components caused 10 of the diesel-carrying tanker train’s wagons to come off the tracks at Llangennech near Llanelli, South Wales, on August 26 2020, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

Around 300 people were evacuated due to the extent of the blaze, which took firefighters nearly two days to put out.

An aerial view of the derailed train
The derailment led to huge concern for the environment (RAIB/PA)

Around 116,000 litres of diesel were burnt, with a further 330,000 litres spilling into the local area, causing major concern for waterways and wildlife.

The railway line was closed for more than six months.

The fault caused a set of wheels on the third wagon to stop rotating during the journey from Robeston oil refinery in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, the RAIB’s report said.

The wheels were unable to safely negotiate a junction, leading to the derailment.

The freight train fire
The derailment sparked a huge fire (Fran Jones/PA)

Natural Resources Wales compared the incident to the Sea Empress disaster of 1996, when a tanker spilled 72,000 tonnes of crude oil and hundreds of tonnes of fuel after running aground off Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh Government-sponsored body led a major environmental recovery operation, which included excavating 30,000 tonnes of fuel-soaked soil.

It continues to monitor the area to ensure the safety of harvested cockles and shellfish.

Chief inspector of rail accidents, Simon French, said the consequences of the incident were “disastrous” and will “take years to put right”.

He acknowledged trains carrying dangerous goods “play an important role in the UK economy” but said the risks “must be adequately controlled”.

Problems with the maintenance of freight trains have been identified by the RAIB in more than 10 accidents over the last decade.

The rail industry’s approach to the issue “needs to improve”, Mr French said.

He added: “I would like to stress the importance of getting this right.

“It’s time that freight wagon maintenance practices were subject to careful examination and for the industry to think through the way that it can best deliver on its legal and moral obligation to present wagons that are fit to operate through the nation’s towns and cities.”

The train, owned by DB Cargo UK, was travelling to a fuel distribution terminal in Theale, Berkshire when the derailment happened.

The RAIB made a series of safety recommendations, including that the manufacturer of the faulty components reviews its design.

