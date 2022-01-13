Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lionel Richie to receive Gershwin Prize for pop music

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.45pm Updated: January 13 2022, 2.01pm
Lionel Richie (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Lionel Richie (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lionel Richie will receive the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the Library of Congress said.

He will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute in Washington, DC, on March 9.

“This is truly an honour of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” Richie said in a statement.

“I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”

Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Garth Brooks.

Richie is known for his catalogue of hits, including All Night Long, Endless Love, Lady, Penny Lover, Truly and Stuck On You.

He co-wrote the historically popular song We Are The World with Michael Jackson.

Before his superstar solo career, Richie was a founding member of the Commodores, a funk and soul band that made waves in the 1970s.

The group had tremendous success backed by chart-climbing hits such as Three Times A Lady, Still and Easy.

The singer has won four Grammys, an Oscar and the distinction of MusiCares Person of the Year in 2016.

He was a Kennedy Centre honoree in 2017.

Richie has mentored aspiring music artists as a judge on American Idol for the past four seasons.

He expects to return for the show’s 20th season.

Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said Richie has been an inspiring entertainer who helped “strengthen our global connections”.

“Lionel Richie’s unforgettable work has shown us that music can bring us together,” Ms Hayden said.

“Even when we face problems and disagree on issues, songs can show us what we have in common.”

