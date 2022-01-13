Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BOA boss believes Chinese fans will be able to attend Winter Olympics

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.13pm
Fans could be admitted to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson says he understands fans will be present at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Games officials are yet to announce whether tickets will be made available to the Chinese public amid mounting coronavirus concerns.

But Anson is confident spectators will be allowed, provided they are within the ‘closed loop’ system which is designed to seal Games participants off from the Chinese public for the duration of their stay.

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2018/2022 – Andy Anson Press Conference – Steigenberger Hotel
BOA chief executive Andy Anson understands fans will be alowed into Beijing 2022 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anson said: “We were told in our last update that we will have some spectators in the venues from within the ‘closed loop’ – that’s the latest update we’ve had on that.

“I’m really pleased for the athletes that there will be spectators in China. I think that will add a dimension over and above what we had in Tokyo, and will make the Games exciting.

“I was lucky enough with Manchester United and as CEO of the ATP tennis tour to be at live events out in China and to see the enthusiasm of the Chinese fans, so I think that is a positive for the Games.”

Despite having some of the strictest coronavirus rules in the world, Chinese officials have shut down three cities in recent weeks as the highly transmissible Omnicron variant begins to take hold.

And on Wednesday the International Olympic Association’s operations director Pierre Ducrey maintained there had been “no decision” on the possibility of admitting spectators.

