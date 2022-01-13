Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Conman took advantage’ of pensioner before his crossbow murder, court is told

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.31pm
The jury was told the trial is not linked to Mr Corrigan’s murder or the reasons for it (PA)

The partner of a pensioner murdered with a crossbow told a court a man “took advantage” when they decided to grow cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, was fatally shot outside his home in a remote part of Anglesey, North Wales, in April 2019.

In the years leading up to his death, the retired lecturer and his partner Marie Bailey, 67, gave more than £200,000 to alleged fraudster Richard Wyn Lewis, 50, which they believed was for land deals, property developments and horses, Mold Crown Court was told.

The remote Anglesey home of Gerald Corrigan (PA)

The jury was told the trial is not linked to Mr Corrigan’s murder or the reasons for it.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Miss Bailey said Mr Corrigan, whom she called Gerry, had agreed for a “couple of” cannabis plants to be grown in one of the outbuildings at his property because the drug helped with her multiple sclerosis (MS).

She said Lewis, whom the couple knew as Wyn, helped set up the grow and told them not to look in the outbuilding.

She said: “What happened was that many more plants were grown.

“We didn’t know and, as soon as Gerry saw the amount of plants, Wyn had to remove them.

“He (Mr Corrigan) did get very angry and told Wyn to remove them immediately and that was what Wyn did.”

Miss Bailey, who gave evidence over video link, became visibly upset when Sam Robinson QC, defending Lewis, suggested cannabis plants were grown on the property for a number of years.

She said: “Do not say such a thing. How dare you? You are wrong and if Wyn is telling you that, he is lying.

“Gerry allowed Wyn to grow a couple of plants for me for my MS. It’s good, it does help, medicinally, with my MS, that was all.

“Gerry was helping me, taking care of me, doing what he could for me, and Wyn took advantage.”

Mr Robinson asked if the couple were aware Lewis was an informer for North Wales Police.

Miss Bailey said: “This is what I think he told Gerry but I don’t know how true that was. Wyn told a lot of stories that weren’t true.”

She said Lewis told Mr Corrigan he had been arrested with the cannabis plants after removing them from their property in 2016.

But she did not agree that Mr Corrigan had been waiting in the court car park to thank him after he was sentenced.

She said: “I don’t think that is true and, if it is, Gerry certainly didn’t tell me.”

Miss Bailey told the court she moved to a rented flat in Worcestershire after her partner’s death.

She said: “I’m really living hand to mouth. I don’t really have anything at all. I have very little money. Everything was taken from me.”

Lewis, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll, Holyhead, denies 11 counts of fraud and one count of intending to pervert the course of justice.

His partner Siwan Maclean, 52, of the same address, denies entering into a money laundering arrangement.

Proceeding.

